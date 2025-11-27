Hiperber Opens Second Supermarket in Murcia Following €815,000 Investment The inauguration of the Totana store marks the third opening this year, bringing the chain's total to 88 operational centres.

O. Bartual Alicante Thursday, 27 November 2025, 12:35

Hiperber, the supermarket chain from Elche, has opened its second store in the Region of Murcia, located in Totana, following an investment of €815,000. This marks the third opening of the year, increasing the company's operational centres to 88.

The new supermarket is situated at 30 Mallorca Street and is the second in the autonomous community of Murcia, following the one in San Pedro del Pinatar. It features specialised sections for butchery, fishmongery, and delicatessen, staffed by expert personnel.

The centre boasts a sales area of 1,724 square metres and offers 45 parking spaces. The opening of this centre has created 18 direct jobs, all selected in collaboration with the municipality's Local Development Agency (ADL).

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the Mayor of Totana, Juan Pagán Sánchez, who toured the facilities alongside Hiperber's management team, accompanied by the Councillor for Commerce, Francisco Javier Tudela, and the Councillor for Finance, Francisco José Díaz.

As with all its new openings, Hiperber has equipped the Totana store with energy-efficient systems and low-consumption refrigeration equipment, in line with its commitment to sustainability and environmental respect. These installations help reduce the supermarket's environmental impact and improve energy performance, contributing to a more responsible resource management.

This new supermarket is part of the expansion plan for 2025. It is the third opening of the year, following the inauguration of the centres in Cocentaina and Cheste. Hiperber's CEO, José Bernabeu, stated that "this new opening reflects our way of growing, consolidating our model in each area before taking the next step. Totana represents a determined commitment to continue strengthening our presence in the Region of Murcia."