A High-Flying Career Prospect: 600,000 Pilots Needed by 2040

The commercial and cargo aviation sector offers a vast career path. It remains unaffected by new technologies and Artificial Intelligence. Unlike cars, a robot can never replace a human in piloting. Moreover, travel, whether for leisure or other reasons, will continue to be a priority for citizens. In fact, it is estimated that more than 600,000 pilots will be needed by 2040, making it an excellent career opportunity.

This information was shared at the start of the new academic year at European Flyers, an aviation training centre located at Mutxamel Aerodrome. With over 160 students, the school has reached its highest enrolment record.

Mutxamel Aerodrome hosted the welcome event for new pilot intakes, attended by prominent institutional representatives, including the Minister of Education, José Antonio Rovira; the Regional Secretary of Employment and Director General of Labora, Antonio Galván; the Mayor of Mutxamel, Rafael García Berenguer; and the Councillor for Education of Mutxamel, Loreto Riera.

After the event, the authorities toured the school's facilities, accompanied by Luis Miñano San Valero, President of European Flyers; Luis Miñano Gómez, General Director; and Eva Miñano Gómez, Communications Director, who presented the guests with the wings insignia, a mark of recognition within the aviation sector.

During his speech, Luis Miñano highlighted Mutxamel's strategic importance: "It is here in Mutxamel where we have the greatest opportunity to grow as a school and where we want to lay the foundations for what will be one of the largest aviation study centres in Europe."

The Mayor of Mutxamel, Rafael García Berenguer, emphasized the school's connection with the town: "From the Mutxamel Town Hall, we maintain our strong commitment to the European Flyers project. We believe in its potential to generate qualified employment, innovation, and opportunities for young people. And above all, we believe in its value to position Mutxamel as a reference for progress and knowledge in the aviation field."

Meanwhile, the Minister of Education, José Antonio Rovira, emphasized the Generalitat's strong commitment to strengthening the connection between education, university, employment training, and the real needs of the economy: "To achieve this, we are promoting more flexible training pathways, high-quality internships, recognizing micro-credentials, and enhancing career guidance," he stated.

The day highlighted the excellent conditions of the aviation sector and the role of European Flyers as a training engine. This new record of students consolidates its leadership in pilot training in Spain, successfully responding to the industry's growing demand.