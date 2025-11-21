Hidraqua Receives Recognition from the College of Industrial Engineers for its Sustainable Business Trajectory The award was presented to the company's CEO, Jordi Azorín, at the gala held by the professional entity in Valencia on the occasion of its 75th anniversary.

Hidraqua, part of the Veolia group, has been recognized for its commitment to sustainability by the College of Industrial Engineers of the Valencian Community (COIICV). The award was presented to the company's CEO, Jordi Azorín, at the gala held in Valencia to mark the entity's 75th anniversary.

As Azorín highlighted, "it is an honour for us to receive this award, which signifies professional recognition of our trajectory and our contribution as a water cycle management entity in nearly a hundred municipalities in the Valencian Community, always with innovation and sustainability as fundamental pillars of our work."

Currently, Hidraqua and its joint ventures serve over 1,300,000 customers throughout the Community, while promoting projects that encourage the use of reclaimed water and smart water management through digitalization. As emphasized by its CEO, "as a company, we have a strong commitment to sustainable development and the environmental and social progress of all the municipalities we manage, while we strive to anticipate the challenges posed by climate change and the need to emphasize water savings."

An example of this is the initiatives Hidraqua has worked on in recent years, related to emission reduction, the development of more resilient infrastructures, nature-based solutions, or the promotion of reused water, some of which are already proving effective in the region. For instance, the La Marjal floodable park in Alicante, which celebrated its 10th anniversary this year, or the Clot de Galvany Natural Park in Elche, are already benchmarks of engineering works that, beyond their function to prevent flooding in case of torrential rains, have become new green areas for public enjoyment.

Similarly, the use of reclaimed water for industrial, agricultural, or fire prevention purposes is another challenge Hidraqua has tackled with successful cases such as the Guardian project in the Turia Natural Park; the Horizon CircSyst for the business sector of Riba-roja de Túria or the B-WaterSmart project, which has focused on optimizing water reuse in Alicante and promoting circular economy strategies.

To achieve these objectives, Hidraqua places great importance on public-private collaboration and constant contact with municipal institutions "because it helps us to be more efficient," noted Azorín, who also emphasized that "social action and the commitment to training and generating opportunities is another of our commitments." In fact, the College of Industrial Engineers of the Valencian Community also recognized the master's thesis of engineer Sofía Pastor, who is now part of the innovation center team that Hidraqua has in the city of Benidorm.

For all these reasons, Jordi Azorín stressed that "this type of recognition, especially those coming from a professional sector like the College of Industrial Engineers, motivates us to continue advancing in our sole purpose, which is to care for people and the environment to ensure a better future for the next generations."