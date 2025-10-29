Hero's Motorcycles, the Indian Giant, Arrive in Spain

IVÁN BOLAÑO DOFORNO Wednesday, 29 October 2025, 18:05 Comenta Share

Hero MotoCorp, based in New Delhi (India), confirms its official entry into Spain in collaboration with Noria Motos, part of the ONEX Group, and its Euro 5+ models. With over 125 million units worldwide, this expansion marks Hero MotoCorp's entry into its 50th international market, while strengthening its presence in Europe. This launch begins with two models, the Xpulse 200 4V (which has a Pro version) and the Hunk 440.

Hunk 440

Aimed at drivers with an A2 license seeking an urban motorcycle, its engine offers a torque of 36 Nm at 4,000 rpm and a power of 27 HP at 6,000 rpm. It is equipped with dual-channel ABS with a 320 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc. It features a steel frame and a KYB USD cartridge fork. It includes a digital TFT screen with "Turn by Turn" navigation and Full LED lighting. Its price is €3,488 (including VAT), and it is available in three colors: twilight blue, phantom black, and titanium grey.

Xpulse 200

The engine of this lightweight adventurer produces 18.9 HP and a torque of 17.35 Nm. It offers three ABS modes (road, off-road, and rally) and is equipped with a digital speedometer, LCD screen, Bluetooth "Turn by Turn" navigation, gear position indicator, brightness adjustment, and Full LED headlights.

In the cycle part, it features a 250 mm travel fork adjustable in compression and extension and a rear monoshock adjustable in preload with a travel of 220 mm. It also includes a raised handlebar for off-road style riding. It costs €2,592 and the Xpulse 200 4V Pro, €2,792. The Xpulse 200 4V is available in Nexus blue/white and sport red/black, while the Xpulse 200 4V Pro is available in its exclusive Fadeless pearl white.

Mr. Sanjay Bhan, Executive Vice President of Hero MotoCorp, stated: "Hero MotoCorp's entry into Spain marks a decisive milestone in our global expansion process. Following our foray into Italy, our launch in Spain further strengthens our presence in Europe, one of the world's most dynamic two-wheeler markets. With a presence now spanning 50 international markets across five continents, we reaffirm our commitment to redefining the future of mobility through next-generation mobility solutions that offer freedom and limitless adventures to motorcyclists worldwide."

The ONEX Group, through Noria Motos, will make the products available to Spanish customers with more than 30 official sales and service points in Spain's main cities, and plans to expand its network to over 50 sales points by 2026, gradually deploying 100% of its network by 2028. Hero MotoCorp's Authorized Dealers and Technical Services network has more than 30 sales points across the country.

On behalf of the ONEX Group, Dawinder Wahla Singh, Commercial Director, commented on this partnership: "We are proud to partner with Hero MotoCorp in their debut in the Spanish market. Both Hero MotoCorp and the ONEX Group share a deep commitment to putting the customer first and ensuring a seamless ownership experience, backed by a strong sales and service network across the country. The Hunk 440 and Xpulse 200 offer a unique combination of technology and value that will resonate deeply with Spanish consumers."

Hero MotoCorp has eight manufacturing plants, six in India and one in Colombia and another in Bangladesh, as well as two research and development centers: the Center of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in India and the Germany Technology Center (TCG) near Munich.