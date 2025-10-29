Heavy Rains Leave One Injured in Huelva, Red Alert Issued for Flood Risk The Andalusian Government has activated Level 1 of the Flood Risk Plan after surpassing 150 incidents

Heavy rains have led to over 150 incidents in Andalusia, with a third occurring in Huelva, prompting a red alert from Aemet and Level 1 activation of the Flood Risk Plan by the Junta. One person was injured due to a terrace structure collapse in Gibraleón, and several individuals were trapped in cars and homes across various municipalities.

Isla Cristina is one of the most affected areas, experiencing numerous incidents from a waterspout that caused fallen walls and trees, and street and home flooding, as reported by the local mayor. Firefighters and municipal staff are working to drain water from several flooded homes.

According to a statement from 112 at 11:00 AM, alerts have been ongoing since 9:00 AM along the Huelva coast, particularly in Ayamonte, Isla Cristina, and Lepe, with lesser impacts in Villablanca, Cartaya, and San Bartolomé de la Torre. Most calls were related to flooded patios, homes, garages, public roads, and shops, as well as sewage issues and fallen trees.

The most notable incident was the collapse of a terrace structure in Gibraleón, injuring one person. The small tornado in the area "lifted roofs, displaced high-voltage tower structures, and caused cable breaks, with actions taken in all affected areas along the riverbank."

In Villablanca, two people were trapped inside a home, while in Cartaya, the Juan Ramón Jiménez school was flooded. Witnesses reported knee-high water in a shop on Punta Umbría street in Ayamonte. In Huelva city, an industrial warehouse in La Paz was flooded, a tree fell on a roof on Cristo street, and Plaza Pensamiento and homes on Santa Marta Avenue were inundated.

On the roads, water accumulation occurred on the H-9013 road connecting San Bartolomé de la Torre with Cartaya, and in Isla Cristina, a fallen power cable crossed the HU-3300 road.

In Huelva province, Territorial Emergency Plans (PTEL) have been activated in twelve towns: Ayamonte, Beas, Cartaya, Castaño del Robledo, Cortegana, Encinasola, Higuera de la Sierra, Isla Cristina, Lepe, Punta Umbría, Rosal de la Frontera, and Villablanca. These join the five already active in Seville: Osuna, Utrera, Castilblanco de los Arroyos, Pilas, and San Juan de Aznalfarache.

The Huelva Provincial Fire Consortium deployed thirty personnel on Wednesday in the southern part of the province to address numerous incidents caused by heavy rains and a small tornado in Gibraleón. The Consortium's Operations Deputy Director, Joaquín Marfil, explained that the situation began early in the morning with several calls from the western coast of Huelva, where heavy rains caused significant flooding in many establishments.