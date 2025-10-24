Health Ministry Sets Guidelines for Parents to Accompany Children in Operating Rooms Accompaniment will be prioritized for children under five and patients with special needs, excluding emergency situations.

The Ministry of Health is set to establish guidelines allowing minors to be accompanied by their parents when attending an operating room. These guidelines will be included in a protocol that stipulates, among other things, that parental presence is voluntary and must be pre-planned.

The document emphasizes that accompaniment should occur without interfering with clinical activities and under the direct supervision of the medical team. The measure will be prioritized for children under five and patients with special needs, provided clinical and structural conditions allow, excluding emergency situations, space limitations, or health safety reasons.

For a more "human and close" care

The text has been coordinated by the General Subdirectorate of Healthcare Quality of the General Directorate of Public Health and Health Equity, developed with the collaboration of the humanization departments of autonomous communities, healthcare professionals, and scientific societies such as the Spanish Society of Anaesthesia, Resuscitation and Pain Therapy (SEDAR) and the Spanish Society of Paediatric Surgery (SECP). Its objective is to "promote more human and close care in the paediatric field."

It is estimated that up to 60% of minors experience nervousness or fear before entering the operating room.

The measure is based on the premise that many children may suffer high levels of anxiety before an operation. In fact, it is estimated that up to 60% of minors experience such feelings before entering the operating room.

The Health Ministry believes that this accompaniment can help calm minors, improve their cooperation with the medical team, and make the entire experience less stressful for both them and their families. Additionally, "the presence of a family member can reinforce key safety aspects, such as fasting compliance or reviewing contraindications," stated the department led by Minister Mónica García.