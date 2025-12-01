Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

R. C.

Health Issue Forces Cayetano Martínez de Irujo to Postpone Mass for His Mother

The son of the Duchess of Alba has also been unable to enjoy his honeymoon with his new wife, Bárbara Mirjan

Joaquina Dueñas

Monday, 1 December 2025, 13:40

Comenta

A new health setback has complicated the life of Cayetano Martínez de Irujo, preventing him from enjoying his honeymoon with Bárbara Mirjan, whom he married on October 15th. He has also been unable to hold the memorial mass for his mother, as he does every November 20th. The son of the Duchess of Alba revealed to '¡Hola!' magazine that everything was going well after the back surgery he underwent a few weeks before his wedding until, a few days later, he began experiencing "inhuman" pain due to an "infection." "I've had some terrible days," he recounted.

"It's not just the physical ordeal I've endured. Psychologically, all of this has affected me quite a bit... I've had fourteen operations in the last eight years, and it's been very tough," he lamented. For now, he must continue with his recovery and needs a few more days of rest. Despite this, he clarified, "I haven't cancelled the mass; I've had to postpone it due to a major cause."

