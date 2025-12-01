'We Have a Meal Pending', the Campaign Supporting Hospitality Affected by the DANA Driven by CONHOSTUR, Turisme Comunitat Valenciana, and the Valencia Hospitality Business Federation

CONHOSTUR, Turisme Comunitat Valenciana, and the Valencia Hospitality Business Federation have launched the campaign "We Have a Meal Pending", an economic initiative aimed at supporting hospitality businesses affected by the DANA and revitalising tourism and gastronomy in the 75 impacted municipalities.

This initiative seeks to highlight the sector's situation, support the efforts of business owners and workers striving to recover, and encourage citizens and visitors to return to the damaged bars and restaurants. The campaign aims to remind people that after the devastation, the best help now is to fill the venues again and reactivate the productive network, especially in December when gatherings, lunches, and dinners are held for Christmas.

"We Have a Meal Pending" primarily aims to promote establishments that were directly or indirectly affected by the DANA. It seeks to boost local consumption and attract visitors to these areas through gastronomic tourism, one of the most powerful economic drivers in the Valencian Community.

Historically, hospitality has proven to be a space for meeting, coexistence, and resilience. In times of great difficulty, bars and restaurants have been a refuge for society. Therefore, the sector now appeals to the public to "return to the tables" as a gesture of support and commitment to those who work daily to restore normalcy.

The DANA caused significant human, material, and economic damage. In the hospitality sector alone, over 1,400 businesses were affected, from small family-run venues to renowned establishments that had to cease operations for weeks and months.

Some bars and restaurants have not yet managed to reopen, while others have done so with enormous economic and personal efforts.

"Full recovery largely depends on people returning. Every lunch, every coffee, and every shared meal is a way to rebuild," says Manuel Espinar, president of CONHOSTUR, emphasising the importance of public support and the reactivation of tourism as a driving force for the region.

To convey the essence of the message, graphic and audiovisual materials have been designed and are present in high-impact outdoor advertising channels such as Metrovalencia, EMT Madrid, EMT Valencia, media outlets, and social networks.

The campaign involves hospitality owners directly affected by the DANA—Bar Fernando, Bar Alejandro, and El Restaurante de Carina—accompanied by some of the volunteers who came to help during the worst moments. Their testimonies reflect the spirit of overcoming, the importance of community, and the value of mutual support.

CONHOSTUR, Turisme Comunitat Valenciana, and Valencia Hospitality emphasise that this campaign is just one part of a set of measures implemented to support the sector's businesses, including advice, extraordinary aid, and tourism promotion actions.

"We Have a Meal Pending" is not just a slogan: it is an invitation to return, reunite, and contribute to helping hundreds of families move forward. Because every occupied table is another step in the economic, social, and emotional reconstruction of the affected areas.