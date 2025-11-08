Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Hansi Flick, before the press conference ahead of the match against Celta. Efe

Hansi Flick: "I Ask the National Team to Take Care of Lamine"

The German coach claims that the Barcelona '10' is not at his best and criticizes his players for not performing as expected.

Cristián Ramón Cobos

Madrid

Saturday, 8 November 2025, 17:15

With Lamine Yamal's return to the Spanish national team squad, the exchange of statements between Luis de la Fuente and Hansi Flick has resurfaced. On this occasion, the German coach emphasized the need to "take care" of Barcelona's '10', who, despite recovering his best form after overcoming the pubalgia he had been suffering from in recent weeks, is still "not at one hundred percent," as he stated in the press conference before the match against Celta.

"I ask the national team to do the same as we do here: take care of him," Flick asserted, adding that Lamine Yamal is undergoing "daily treatment" to return to his best level, although he has not yet reached it. He also confirmed that he "believes" the Barcelona player is well looked after in La Roja and assured that he has not "spoken" with any national coach about managing the playing time of international players.

Flick was critical of his players' performance in recent matches. "Last season was different, we played at another level. We have talked about the match against Bruges and they know what I want. I want to see it reflected on the pitch," the German coach stated before praising the good form Celta is in. "Today, Celta is in a good moment. In a better situation than us. They have won four matches. But it has to do with mentality, and we have talked about it. We want to win, we want to go into the break with three more points," he expressed.

Return to Camp Nou

He also expressed excitement about the anticipated return to Camp Nou, after more than two years of waiting: "I hope we are stronger there. The first impression was fantastic. You can feel the history it holds. It was impressive. I had incredible feelings and it will surely help us, we feel it. The fans are closer than in Montjuic," he highlighted.

Although after Friday's training there was a possibility of Joan García's reappearance in the Barcelona squad, Flick opted for caution and will wait "until after the break." Meanwhile, Eric García will be able to play in good condition with the mask, but the worst news came with Koundé, who did not finish the training. "I don't think he will make it, we will wait. I have doubts," concluded the German coach.

