Half of Nurses Have Experienced Sexual Harassment at Work

More than half of Spanish nurses and physiotherapists frequently face sexual harassment at work, according to a major survey released today. They endure sexist comments, unwanted touching, and even sexual propositions regularly. These are some of the findings from the survey conducted by the nursing union SATSE, which interviewed 7,400 professionals across the country in recent weeks.

The nurses' accounts reveal that these are not isolated incidents but rather widespread attacks on their sexual freedom. Half of these healthcare professionals have faced offensive sexist comments or jokes while working, and a third have been told sexual stories or jokes they found offensive. Similarly, one in five have been subjected to offensive whistles or catcalls to get their attention while at work.

The harassment described in the survey responses goes beyond sexist comments and insults. Three in ten nurses or physiotherapists have experienced deliberate invasions of personal space while working, a similar proportion have endured suggestive or inappropriate sexual looks, one in five have suffered unwanted physical contact, and another 22% have been unsuccessfully touched or brushed against with lascivious intentions. Abuses include hands placed on their waist, hugs, or touching of the buttocks or other intimate areas.

85% do not report incidents because they are unaware of the channels to do so or believe it will be futile

The range of workplace aggressions also includes attempts to secure a date with the nurse and even proposals for sexual relations despite the healthcare worker's efforts to dissuade them. More than one in ten professionals, 11%, have faced such sexist harassment. Sexual harassment is also accompanied by numerous instances of workplace harassment or devaluation based on gender in a predominantly female profession. One in three have felt undervalued at work for being women, and four in ten have clearly perceived differential treatment for the same reason.

This long list of sexual violence or aggression experienced by nurses and physiotherapists is not, according to their responses, an occasional annoyance but a repeated occurrence. 43% of professionals have faced such degrading and sexist episodes at least two to five times, and one in four have experienced them more than ten times throughout their careers. The prevalence of harassment is evident as 60% of professionals have encountered these situations in the past three years. "Caregiving professions, like ours, have historically been stereotyped and sexualized, which is exacerbated by the physical proximity our work entails and the erroneous perception that we are 'at the service' of others," laments Laura Villaseñor, president of SATSE.

Silence and Impunity

The second issue identified by the survey is that most of these sexist or sexual aggressions end up being normalized in healthcare settings, as they are silenced and made invisible, leaving the perpetrators unpunished. 85% of nurses admit they do not report these attacks to the management or file complaints against the perpetrators. The main reasons for this silence are that many healthcare workers are unaware of the procedures to report harassment and their rights, and others lack confidence that their complaint would make a difference.

SATSE believes that, given the reality depicted by the study, companies and public administrations must promote working conditions that prevent sexual and gender-based harassment through the "strict enforcement" of existing equality plans and protocols, which should serve for prevention, early detection, reporting, and support and advice for victims.

They also call for preventive measures to promote a "zero tolerance for harassment" culture through the dissemination and information of existing procedures, mandatory training for all staff, and permanent awareness campaigns.