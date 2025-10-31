Guinness World Record: The Largest Mobile Phone Collection is in Barcelona Wences Palau Fernández is the largest collector with over 3,600 phones in his home. It all started with a Nokia in 1999

Guinness World Records has made room in its pages for Catalan Wences Palau Fernández, who owns no less than 3,615 mobile phones, all verified, in his home in Barcelona. His first piece was a Nokia 3210 received in 1999, but he didn't start his impressive collection until 2008. Quite a 'call' to attention, as he has since continued to add new devices to his showcases, reaching the number that makes him the world's largest mobile phone collector.

Wences is one of the Spaniards featured in the new edition of the Guinness book - now on sale - which in total gathers 38 records with a national stamp, reaffirming Spain as a country of extraordinary feats in diverse fields such as sports, technology, culture, television, entertainment, construction, or the most unusual skills.

The 2026 edition once again brings together the most astonishing records broken during 2024 and part of 2025 across the globe. It includes 2,897 new achievements, among them twelve with a Spanish mark. A very well-known name stands out, that of Ibai Llanos, who starred in the most-watched Twitch broadcast. The 'streamer' made history with 'La Velada del Año 4', held on July 13, 2024, at the Bernabéu with 3,846,256 simultaneous viewers, breaking the world record for the third consecutive year.

Other notable names include Jordi Sala, the BMX prodigy who, at just 12 years old, achieved the record for most jumps over vehicles while doing a wheelie on a bicycle in one minute, surpassing 27 cars; Álvaro Martín Mendieta, the king of shoelaces, who excelled by tying three pairs of shoelaces into bows in just 9 seconds; and writer Eloy Moreno, who set the record for most books signed in 12 hours (most of which were his successful novels 'Invisible' and 'Redes'), with a total of 11,088 copies signed on February 8, 2025, in Madrid's Callao square.

Jesús Vázquez and Nadal

Additionally, presenter Jesús Vázquez achieved the world record for most television shows hosted in Spanish, with a total of 46 different formats since 1990. Also featured in the publication is Rafa Nadal, who ended his professional career in 2024 as the player with the most individual Roland Garros titles (14), a historic record that crowns him as the eternal king of clay.

Joining these illustrious names are lesser-known figures like María José Fuster from Huesca, who broke into the Guinness with the world's largest collection of egg cups: 15,485 different pieces. Her unique hobby, started more than half a century ago, includes models made of porcelain, wood, silver, and even 3D printed designs. "Manda huevos," as Federico Trillo would say.