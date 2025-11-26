Grupo Soledad unveils 'Soledad Sostenible', its new strategic plan focused on innovation and people The roadmap boosts distribution, direct sales, and industrial growth with sustainability criteria

Grupo Soledad, a family-owned and multi-sector company, has unveiled its new strategic plan 'Soledad Sostenible', a project that defines the new governance structure following the generational shift and establishes the axes for the group's future development.

The plan, as highlighted by the company, focuses on people, processes, customers, and finances, and has been developed with the participation of over 150 professionals from different areas. Over the past two weeks, the company has toured work centres to share the strategy with the entire organisation.

The group's management has stated that "'Soledad Sostenible' is a realistic, measurable, and shared roadmap to drive the group's growth." They also emphasised that the plan reinforces a clear commitment: "to innovate, create value-added products, and foster the development of internal talent."

The strategy includes a strong commitment to increase the distribution share in the Iberian Peninsula, Morocco, and Europe; expand direct sales points in the Peninsula; and develop new products from the Industrial Division. The project aims to innovate and diversify, positioning the company as a leader in circular economy and generating value for its business ecosystem.

One of the central pillars of the plan is the focus on people, with the creation of interdepartmental committees and working groups to optimise processes, streamline daily operations, and improve decision-making.

The second axis is innovation and circular economy, aimed at developing solutions that reduce raw material consumption across all areas of the group. This will enhance recycling, reuse, and eco-design throughout the product and service lifecycle.

Finally, the plan advocates for sustainable growth, consolidating sector leadership through ESG criteria, aligning profitability with social impact and environmental efficiency.