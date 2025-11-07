Grupo Santalucía Achieves FIA Road Safety Index Certification with RACE Support The FIA Road Safety Index is a pioneering framework that assists organisations in measuring, managing, reporting, and improving their road safety footprint

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), the global governing body for motorsport and federation of mobility organisations worldwide, announced at Tomorrow.Mobility in Barcelona, Spain, that Grupo Santalucía, one of Spain's leading insurance and financial services companies, has successfully achieved the highest rating in the FIA Road Safety Index, with support from the Real Automóvil Club de España (RACE), a FIA member club, and the RACE Foundation.

Developed by the FIA with support from the FIA Foundation, the FIA Road Safety Index is a pioneering framework that helps organisations worldwide to measure, manage, report, and improve their road safety footprint across all operations and supply chains.

Grupo Santalucía's rating reflects its comprehensive road safety policies and focus on employee and customer wellbeing, with road safety objectives fully integrated into its sustainability and governance frameworks. It also acknowledges the company's leadership in road safety management and fostering a culture of safe mobility across its operations.

The company's proactive approach was supported by the RACE Foundation during the thorough audit process. The RACE Foundation played a key role in preparing Grupo Santalucía for the FIA RSI, guiding the company through each step of the rating process. This collaboration exemplifies how FIA member clubs can partner with organisations to drive measurable improvements in corporate road safety performance.

"The RACE Foundation is proud to have helped Grupo Santalucía maximise the benefits of the FIA Road Safety Index rating process, achieving an excellent result while also identifying clear opportunities for further engagement," said Ignacio Fernández, Director of the RACE Foundation and Director of Institutional Relations at RACE. "This collaboration reflects Grupo Santalucía's dedication to continuous progress and leadership in road safety," he added.

Meanwhile, Luca Pascotto, Director of Road Safety and Public Advocacy at the FIA, stated, "At the FIA, our mission is to empower our member clubs to drive safer, more sustainable, and affordable mobility for all." "The collaboration between Grupo Santalucía and the RACE Foundation highlights the key role our clubs play in transforming a global framework like the FIA Road Safety Index into relevant local actions, guiding organisations of all kinds towards higher safety standards, stronger risk management, and ensuring significant and lasting change on a large scale," he noted.

Finally, Juan Carlos Sáez, Director of Wellbeing and Health at Santalucía, indicated that "the 3-star rating of the FIA Road Safety Index recognises Grupo Santalucía's excellence in road safety management." He also acknowledged that "this international recognition validates our commitment to safe and sustainable mobility and motivates us to continue leading best practices across the sector."