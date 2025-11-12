Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Grupo Antón ranks among Spain's top 35 independent media agencies

The Elche-based agency secures the 32nd position in El Publicista's national ranking, solidifying its growth and presence in the communication and advertising sector

Todo Alicante

Alicante

Wednesday, 12 November 2025, 16:50

Grupo Antón Comunicación continues to achieve success, proving that perseverance and talent yield results. The agency, headquartered in Elche with over six decades of experience, has reached the 32nd position in the 2025 ranking of independent media agencies compiled by El Publicista magazine, a leading publication in the Spanish sector.

The recognition comes after an especially active year, marked by the growth of the Antón Media team—which includes diverse profiles such as media planners, social media and paid media specialists, programmers, and designers—the acquisition of new clients, and the commitment to technological solutions that have enhanced its role both online and offline.

"We are very proud of this achievement. It is the result of the collective work of a team that never stops innovating, growing, and enjoying what they do," highlights Amanda Alfonso, online marketing and media director at Grupo Antón Comunicación.

The improvement in the ranking from 40th place in 2024 to 32nd reinforces the agency's position as one of the leading communication companies in the Valencian Community, demonstrating its ability to compete at the highest level with major national and international firms.

Grupo Antón Comunicación is a benchmark in 360º communication solutions and strategy across the national territory, helping brands and companies effectively connect with their audiences. With over 60 years of experience, it combines creativity, strategy, and execution in every project.

Its team, consisting of more than 60 professionals, specializes in graphic design, comprehensive media management, press office, events, online communication, and outdoor advertising through its Publiantón Exterior division.

