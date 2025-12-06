The Greatest Spoiler in History Appears in This Nativity Scene in Alicante Artistic licenses in Nativity Scenes allow for various curiosities

La cotorra Saturday, 6 December 2025, 07:20 Comenta Share

In the first quarter of 2026, Nativity scene craftsmanship will be declared an Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO. This recognition honours the art that originated in 11th-century Naples, depicting the Birth of Jesus of Nazareth. "The nativity scene is a true symbol of what Christmas is and means," stated the Mayor of Alicante, Luis Barcala, during the inauguration of the scenes at Plaza de la Montañeta.

Also known as the Social Nativity Scene of Alicante, it features four scenes in 2025: 'Birth Announced by Shepherds'; 'The Magi Asking Herod'; 'Caravan Through the Market'; and 'Joseph and Mary Seeking Lodging', narrating the Holy Family's arrival in Nazareth in search of shelter during their flight.

One of the most elaborate scenes, with 36 figures, required the creation of 2,900 roof tiles. Among its curiosities is the presence of a Catholic church with all its elements: bell tower, altar boy, and even a priest in cassock and bowler hat in Nazareth before the Child is born. Notably, a figure of Saint Francis of Assisi stands at the altar as the patron of nativity scene makers.

Moreover, this same scene includes the greatest spoiler in history, featuring a cross on the altar—a symbol of Christ's Crucifixion—and the Reliquary of the Holy Face—an emblem of the Lord's Passion. Crucifixes are also sold by a vendor in the village market.

The popular style allows for these artistic licenses, such as in the scene of Herod's palace, filled with statues not yet created, like Michelangelo's 'David', and some unknown, like 'The Winged Victory of Samothrace'.

The nativity scenes in Alicante are worth a tour to see them all, from the one in the municipal hall, with metre-high figures of the Holy Family, to those displayed by the Provincial Council. Observing all their details is a testament to the tireless work of these artists.