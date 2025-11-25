Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

The new Attorney General, Teresa Peramato, in her office. TA

The Government Chooses Gender Violence Prosecutor Teresa Peramato to Replace García Ortiz

Sánchez, recently returned from South Africa and Angola, will propose her at the Cabinet meeting held this morning

TA

Tuesday, 25 November 2025, 07:55

The Cabinet will begin the process this Tuesday to appoint Teresa Peramato Martín as the new Attorney General, at the proposal of the Minister of the Presidency, Justice and Relations with the Courts, Félix Bolaños. She will replace Álvaro García Ortiz, who resigned following the Supreme Court's guilty verdict.

Peramato is a career prosecutor with 35 years of service. She is currently the Chief Prosecutor of the Criminal Division of the Supreme Court's Prosecutor's Office. She also serves as the Delegate Prosecutor for the Protection and Care of Victims in Criminal Proceedings.

She has an extensive career, particularly in the fight against gender violence. In 2005, she was appointed Deputy Prosecutor for the Section on Violence Against Women in the Madrid Provincial Prosecutor's Office. She was also a member of the Expert Group of the State Observatory on Violence against Women for the preparation of the First Annual Report of the State Observatory on Violence against Women (2007). She held the position of Prosecutor of the Chamber against Violence against Women from 2021 to 2025.

Once the proposal is approved, the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) must issue a non-binding report. Subsequently, Peramato will appear before the Justice Committee of the Congress of Deputies. After these procedures are completed, the Government will agree on her definitive appointment as Attorney General.

