The Government Allocates €3.12 Billion for Air Force Training and Attack Invests over €1.174 billion in SDR radios for the Armed Forces and more than €785 million for Multidisciplinary Connectivity supply and manufacturing

E. P. Madrid Wednesday, 29 October 2025, 00:05 Comenta Share

The Council of Ministers approved a contract on Tuesday for the acquisition of an integrated training system, ITS-C, aimed at the fighter and attack specialty, replacing the current AE.09 (F5), for €3.12 billion, with a duration from the contract formalization until November 30, 2035, without the possibility of extension.

According to the Defence Department led by Margarita Robles, the need for this contract lies in the convenience of acquiring an integrated fighter and attack training system, Integrated Training System (ITS-C), to meet the requirements of the Air and Space Force, necessary for updating, expanding, and renewing capabilities in pilot training for the Fighter and Attack specialty, aimed at ensuring adequate preparation for operation in these new and complex security scenarios.

Furthermore, the Executive will allocate over €1.174 billion for the supply of SDR radios (Software Defined Radio) under the Special Modernization Program Joint Tactical Radio System, with the aim of "renewing the tactical radio communication equipment of the Spanish Armed Forces (FAS)."

This latter responds to the acquisition of a joint system that ensures reliable and secure exchange of tactical information required in both national and international operations. The contract will last from its formalization until December 30, 2034, without the possibility of extension.

Additionally, a contract has been approved for more than €785 million for the supply and manufacturing of Multidisciplinary Connectivity MC3 (Command, Control, and Communications), to equip command posts and thus respond to the need for the armies to modernize deployable Command, Control, and Communications systems, increasing their operational capabilities through the application of new information and telecommunications technologies. The contract will be valid from its formalization until November 30, 2035, without the possibility of extension.

€261 million for Pizarro vehicles

The Government will also invest over €261 million in modernizing and improving the VCI/C Pizarro vehicles, through a contract lasting from its formalization until November 30, 2031, without the possibility of extension.

"The urgent need for the Army to undertake a mid-life improvement and modernization program for one of the two versions of the VCI/C 'Pizarro', Phase I, which entered service in 2003, to bring its capabilities closer to those of Phase II," argued the Ministry led by Margarita Robles.

In addition to nearly €27 million to transform and update the SG850 to SG35T transmissions for Phase II of the Infantry Combat Vehicles and Pizarro command post and the Castor sapper combat vehicles, through a contract that will last from its formalization until December 31, 2027, without the possibility of extension.

As explained by the Ministry, "the continuous technological evolution has made it necessary to undertake a transformation of the old gearbox models (SG850) for technical adaptation to the new models that increase the speed and mobility of these vehicles, allowing the attachment of implements such as blades, plows, rollers, and breach markers, which ensure the protection and safety of the units in the performance of their assigned missions."

€158 million to improve encryption

Moreover, the Council has authorized over €158 million in supply for the acquisition of the Multipurpose and Multidomain Crypto Capability for the Armed Forces; encryption means that will replace and improve the capacity of those that have become or will become obsolete in a short period; with a duration from the contract formalization until October 30, 2030, without the possibility of extension.

"The need for this contract lies in the convenience of acquiring tactical voice and data encryption means for the CIS systems used for Command and Control, through the development and acquisition of common tactical encryptors to be implemented in the Armed Forces, with a high level of security, with dual national and NATO cryptological capability," stated Defence.

All this added to the more than €24 million for the manufacturing and supply of the radar system for locating indirect fire origins, with the purpose of replacing the C/M radars of the AN/TPQ 36 model, which entered service in 1989 and are at the end of their useful life cycle, and to provide the Marine Infantry Brigade with the capability to locate indirect fire origins, which it currently lacks. This contract will last from its formalization until November 30, 2028.