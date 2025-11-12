Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Elisa Forcano in 'Golden Vixen'. EF

'Golden Vixen', When Pain Turns to Light

Elisa Forcano transforms trauma into a scenic poem that dignifies death and exorcises abuse | Her debut work arrives in Alicante to illuminate the darkness from a body that refuses silence

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Wednesday, 12 November 2025, 12:00

Comenta

In the twilight, a body moves. It trembles, writhes, breathes. It does not perform, rather it invokes. It is a ritual. A ceremony to dignify death, to face abuse head-on, and to give pain a name.

At that moment, Elisa Forcano does not act, she opens a wound and lets it sing. Her work 'Golden Vixen' - presented for the first time in Alicante as part of the Spanish Contemporary Authors Theatre Showcase (Mutesac) - seeks neither answers nor morals.

Elisa Forcano in 'Golden Vixen'. EF

"When I read Noa Pothoven's story, something pierced me," Forcano recounts. "She was a 17-year-old girl who decided to die by starvation. The news spoke of euthanasia, of laws, but no one asked why." The author needed to understand that why.

Noa Pothoven was a Dutch teenager who, after suffering abuse in her childhood, wrote a self-help book and ultimately decided on her own death. It was not granted legally. She did it herself, slowly, surrounded by her family.

Elisa Forcano in 'Golden Vixen'. EF

"I was struck by the dignity with which she was accompanied and the paradox, as she was not considered mature enough to die, but mature enough to overcome the abuse. That contradiction tore me apart," Forcano laments.

The Aragonese creator translated Noa's entire book. She read it, inhabited it, wept over it. And from there, a question germinated that sparked her work. "If every woman who has suffered abuse were to immolate herself, who would bring life into the world?" along with another reflection: "If there were a mountain of stones for every woman raped, the fields would be extinguished."

Follow the TODOAlicante channel on WhatsApp

In these questions lies the heart of 'Golden Vixen', a piece that does not narrate Noa's story, but transforms it into a symbol, a mirror, a trigger. "Noa was the seed. But the work speaks of all. Of every body that has been violated, of every inherited silence," hence the nature of autofiction.

Art as Catharsis

The author and performer believes that 'Golden Vixen' lacks any "moral, ethical, or political" function. In fact, this piece was born because "I needed to poetize that pain, to turn it into something that can be looked at without fleeing. 'Golden Vixen' is my way of making catharsis."

Elisa Forcano in 'Golden Vixen'. EF

The work blends word, movement, image, sound, and light. It is multidisciplinary, yes, but above all, it is organic, because it is born from the body. "I work from the physical, from the emotional. Each performance is different. The technique is already integrated. Now I travel with the audience, I listen to their energy," showcasing a living work.

The Melons Opened by the Scene

'Golden Vixen' does not seek answers, quite the opposite, it shakes them. "Why is euthanasia only granted for physical illnesses?" "Why is mental health still treated as something that can be overcome?" "Who decides when a life is worthy or not of being lived?" These are questions that Elisa Forcano does not want to close, only to shake and expose them from the scene, the body, and the image.

Elisa Forcano in 'Golden Vixen'. EF

With the help of Leonora Lax, assistant director and in charge of scenic plastic; Pilar Valdelvira, with lighting design; Benigno Moreno, in sound design; Víctor Izquierdo, in projections and production; and the original music by Iván Cózar, Pilar Almalé, and Benigno Moreno, Forcano has woven a visual liturgy where beauty and horror coexist.

Vixen, Golden and the Re-signification of Shine

The very title of this work is a provocation. "'Vixen' has always been used as an insult for women. I wanted to re-signify it: to give it intelligence, cunning, freedom. In English, there is 'silver fox' for attractive, intelligent older men. I wanted the same, but from the feminine."

And the golden? "It is the divine, the brilliant, what is desired. Noa will never be a silver vixen, because she committed suicide at 17. She will be a golden vixen," states Elisa Forcano about the title and content of this work that she will present on Thursday at Las Cigarreras.

Elisa Forcano in 'Golden Vixen'. EF
Imagen principal - Elisa Forcano in 'Golden Vixen'.
Imagen secundaria 1 - Elisa Forcano in 'Golden Vixen'.
Imagen secundaria 2 - Elisa Forcano in 'Golden Vixen'.

This will be another representation within the 'Golden Vixen' circuit. It is there, in each performance, where Forcano herself transforms, just like the audience. Several attendees have already confessed to the author that "they cannot escape the work, that it continues to resonate with them for days, weeks, or months."

And indeed, as the light fades on stage, when only the echo of a breath remains, Elisa Forcano's body - her own, Noa's, everyone's - continues to shine, as if pain could have light. Because the golden does not always come from triumph, but from the courage to face what hurts.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 La Argentina de Messi realizará un entrenamiento abierto al público en Elche: fecha y horario
  2. 2 Todos los detalles de la Navidad en Alicante: encendido de luces e inauguración del Belén gigante
  3. 3 Alicante activa la construcción de 220 nuevas viviendas de protección oficial en tres barrios
  4. 4 Cuándo y dónde ver a la Argentina de Messi durante su estancia en Alicante
  5. 5 Un accidente de tráfico provoca retenciones de hasta cuatro kilómetros en la A-70 entre Elche y Alicante
  6. 6 La Navidad en Alicante estrenará campamento real mientras el Belén gigante busca nuevo hogar
  7. 7 El Ayuntamiento habilitará más de 60 plazas de aparcamiento gratuito en un barrio de Alicante
  8. 8 Vueling lanza una campaña de descuentos con billetes a partir de 11 euros desde el aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche
  9. 9 Desmantelan un laboratorio clandestino en Sax donde una red colombiana extraía cocaína importada en pulpa de fruta
  10. 10 Los barrios de Alicante se preparan para más obras: toldos en el centro, nuevos museos y peatonalización de calles

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante 'Golden Vixen', When Pain Turns to Light

&#039;Golden Vixen&#039;, When Pain Turns to Light