Germany to Request EU Review on 2035 Ban of Combustion Engine Car Sales

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced that his government will request the European Commission to review the regulation that plans to ban the sale of combustion engine vehicles from 2035.

Berlin wants the European Union to allow the continued sale of plug-in hybrids, extended-range electric vehicles, and "highly efficient" combustion engines beyond that date.

Merz explained at a press conference in Berlin that he will send a letter to the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, to advocate for the German position. He stated that the coalition between conservatives and social democrats is aware of the "precarious situation" facing the country's automotive industry, affected by declining demand in Europe, Chinese competition, and trade tensions with the United States. These issues have already led to tens of thousands of job cuts.

The Chancellor argued that a relaxation of the rules would allow manufacturers to remain competitive without abandoning climate goals. "Our common goal must be to achieve innovation-friendly and technologically neutral regulations that reconcile climate protection with industrial competition," he asserted.

The sector's delicate situation coincides with the government's efforts to revive the German economy in a context marked by aging infrastructure, a shrinking workforce, and the impact of the war in Ukraine.

The debate also has a strong political component: the transition to electric vehicles has been exploited by the far-right AfD party to fuel social unrest, at a time when it competes with conservatives for leadership in the polls.

Merz emphasized that the review of EU emissions regulations is "a key step" to ensure Europe's future as an automotive manufacturing hub. According to the Chancellor, the government's proposal aims to avoid penalties for exceeding emission limits and to safeguard a sector that is a central part of Germany's industrial identity.