Genesis Unveils High-Performance Version of GV60

Juan Roig Valor

Monday, 24 November 2025, 11:05

Hyundai Motor takes a decisive step in its commitment to high-performance vehicles with the introduction of the GV60 Magma, the first of several models to form its new performance sub-brand within Genesis. The South Korean manufacturer, traditionally associated with practical and high-volume cars, aims to strengthen its profitability in a challenging commercial environment.

The GV60 Magma is a radical version of Genesis' compact electric SUV. With up to 650 horsepower and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds, it will be positioned above the current GV60 Performance, which starts at $71,875 in the United States.

In addition to a significant increase in performance, it will offer exclusive features such as a head-up display and a "Drift Mode" geared towards rear-axle-focused driving.

The brand sees this luxury offensive as a way to protect its margins. Hyundai has felt the impact of tariffs resulting from trade tensions between South Korea and the United States, especially following an investigation at a Hyundai and LG Energy Solution battery plant in Georgia.

In the third quarter alone, tariffs resulted in a cost of 1.8 trillion won ($1.22 billion), leading the company to revise its annual profit forecasts downwards.

During the model's presentation at an event near Marseille, Hyundai CEO José Muñoz emphasized that North America "will continue to be a pillar of growth" for the company.

The strategy of launching premium versions of existing models is particularly profitable for manufacturers, as it leverages already amortized production infrastructures while raising prices through improvements in finish, performance, and technology. Brands like BMW and Mercedes have been applying this approach for decades with their M and AMG divisions.

The GV60 Magma will be able to use shared platforms with higher-volume electric models like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 or the Kia EV6, allowing for controlled development costs. Its commercial launch will begin in South Korea early next year, with expected arrival in Europe and North America by 2026.

