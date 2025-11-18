The Generalitat to Tender Five Municipal Plots in Alicante for the Construction of 220 Social Housing Units and a Community Centre The Consell has authorised the signing of an agreement whereby the EVHA will tender the land in exchange for a swap to build VPO and a premises

Óscar Bartual Bardisa Alicante Tuesday, 18 November 2025, 14:10 Comenta Share

The Consell has authorised the Valencian Housing and Land Entity (EVHA) to tender five plots from the Alicante City Council through a swap, where 220 public protection homes and a community use premises will be built.

Thus, through the signing of the agreement, these five plots become part of the Plan Vive, which aims to increase the supply of protected housing by mobilising public land. This land, included in the agreement between the EVHA and the Alicante council, is located on Jaime I Avenue, Enfermera Angelina Ceballos Street, Médico Ricardo Ferrer Street, Banda los Claveles Street, and Dénia Avenue.

It is estimated that 220 homes will be built on the five plots, a portion of which will be handed over to the Alicante City Council, along with a community use premises on the plot located in PAU I, as part of the swap agreement.

In the planned developments on Médico Ricardo Ferré Street, Jaime I Avenue, Banda Los Claveles Street, and Dénia Avenue, around 165 homes will be constructed. It is expected that between 20 and 30 homes, depending on the successful bids, will be allocated to the municipal housing stock as a result of the swap price.

Regarding the fifth development, planned on the plot on Enfermera Angelina Ceballos Street in the Juan Pablo I neighbourhood (PAU I), a building with 56 homes will be erected, along with a community use premises that will also become part of Alicante's municipal assets.