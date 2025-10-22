Two Fugitives Wanted by German Justice Captured in Alicante Municipality They face 10 years in prison for organised robbery, impersonation, and continuous fraud

Alejandro Hernández Alicante Wednesday, 22 October 2025, 12:25

German justice had issued two European Arrest Warrants (EAW) to capture two alleged members of an organised gang dedicated to burglaries and scams using the 'fake bank employee' method, who fled the country after leaving numerous victims in Bremen in 2013.

German authorities' investigations suggested that the two fugitives might be residing in the province of Alicante. The National Police analysed the received information, which revealed the hideout of the alleged criminals: San Fulgencio. Once the residence was identified, a setup allowed the arrest of the fugitives near the house.

The agents captured them while they were travelling in a vehicle with a third person, who was also arrested for a serious disobedience offence for attempting to prevent the detention of the wanted individuals. According to the European Arrest Warrants, the fugitives face 10 years in prison for organised robbery, impersonation, and continuous fraud.

Events committed in 2023

The crimes they are accused of were committed in 2023 in the German city of Bremen. The apprehended individuals were allegedly part of an organised gang dedicated to burglaries and scams using the 'fake bank employee' method.

This criminal method involves making phone calls to obtain money and valuables by falsely claiming to be a bank employee, defrauding various victims. German justice

For these crimes, the detainees could face a maximum sentence of up to ten years in prison in their country. After police proceedings, the fugitives have been placed at the disposal of the Central Investigating Court of the National Court, the body responsible for carrying out the procedures for their subsequent extradition.