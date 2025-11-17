De la Fuente is Cautious: 'There Will Be No Revolution Against Turkey' The coach warns that 'we have to field the best to win' and that 'there will be no gifts' because 'people have to earn it here'

Spain is poised to secure its place in the 2026 World Cup in Seville. The national team faces Turkey in the final qualifying match with virtual qualification already in hand. Only a catastrophic loss to Turkey—losing 0-7—would prevent Luis de la Fuente's team from participating in next year's World Cup. This situation suggests that there might be changes against the Turks, with some players who have had fewer minutes getting a chance, but De la Fuente firmly denies this: 'There will be no revolution.'

'We approach this match with great responsibility. For prestige, to value what we have achieved. We want to remain the best in the world. The qualification is virtually secured, but we want to keep winning,' he asserted. The coach from La Rioja acknowledged that 'players never tire of winning and a competitive team will be fielded.' 'We have to field the best to win,' he insisted in response to every question hinting at rotations.

'There will be no gifts, people have to earn it here,' he repeated like a mantra. 'We will field the best team to win. For us, it is a very important match and the best will play.' The condition of the pitch at La Cartuja, where the match is held, could influence the lineup. In fact, the team did not train there on Monday to preserve the grass. 'We have an initial idea of what we want to propose. The pitch seems not to be in the best condition due to the rain, yet it appears it will recover significantly by tomorrow,' he acknowledged.

The match is played in Seville, a lucky city that has witnessed Spain's qualification for a World Cup or European Championship final stage on six occasions. 'The city of Seville is very important for the national team. Seville is my home, I feel happy, it never fails,' said the coach with a smile. He also called on the fans to support the players in the match that will certify their World Cup qualification: 'I would like to explain to the fans how important it is for them to support us. We hope the stadium will have the atmosphere of a major event.'