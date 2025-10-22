Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Officers from the Local Police of Palma de Mallorca Policia Local de Palma

Frightened by a Spider, Woman Crashes into Car and Three Motorcycles

The sudden appearance of the creature caused her to swerve sharply, lose control, and collide with other vehicles.

EP

Wednesday, 22 October 2025, 13:15

A 72-year-old driver was involved in a traffic accident in Palma de Mallorca after being startled by a spider in her vehicle. The incident, caused by a sudden swerve, resulted in a collision with a car and three motorcycles.

According to the Local Police on Wednesday, the incident occurred on Joan Miró Street, with no injuries reported and only material damage sustained.

Officers from the Local Police of Palma, assigned to the Vehicle Accident Unit (UVAC), attended the scene of this multiple traffic accident without injuries, which took place on Tuesday afternoon on Joan Miró Street, in the Porto Pi area.

A patrol arrived at the location where a car had collided with another vehicle and three motorcycles that were properly parked. The driver of the offending vehicle told the officers that the accident happened accidentally, explaining that the sudden appearance of a spider inside her car frightened her, causing her to swerve sharply, lose control, and crash into the other vehicles.

The Vehicle Accident Unit took charge of the traffic report and began efforts to locate the owners of the affected parked vehicles so they could claim damages from their insurance companies.

