Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente Mehdi Puch no jugará con el Hércules hasta enero
The French International School of Alicante will gather over 1,250 students for its Solidarity Cross against bullying. LFIA

The French International School of Alicante Hosts Its 2025 Solidarity Cross Against Bullying

Over 1,250 students will participate in a sports day with solidarity and awareness-raising purposes, with Léo Pétrot (Elche CF player) as the event's patron

Ismael Martínez

Alicante

Tuesday, 2 December 2025, 11:15

Comenta

The French International School of Alicante will hold its traditional LFIA Solidarity Cross this Thursday, December 4, 2025, a sporting and educational event aimed at raising awareness within the school community about bullying, an issue affecting over 220,000 minors in Spain.

The day will feature a special guest: Léo Pétrot, a player from Elche Football Club, who will act as the patron of this edition. Representatives from the El Campello Town Hall, including Marcos Martínez (Sports), Rafael Galvañ (Citizen Security), and Dorian Gomis (Education), will also attend, participating in the inaugural parade alongside the school's management and a group of students.

The event will bring together more than 1,250 students, who will run in pairs of older and younger students. Different classes will wear red or white shirts, and at the end of the morning, all participants will form a large human "STOP" sign as a symbolic gesture against bullying. Throughout the course, the LFIA complements this effort with shows, talks, and training sessions conducted by professionals such as the Civil Guard.

In parallel with the cross, the school organizes a food collection in aid of the Food Bank Foundation. Donations can be deposited throughout the week at the main entrance of the school, and after the race, a human chain formed by students and staff will transfer the products to the Foundation's van. Additionally, during the day, there will be informational stands from both the Food Bank and Amnesty International.

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

With this event, the French International School of Alicante reaffirms its commitment to education in values, solidarity participation, and bullying prevention.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Muere un hombre ahogado en el puerto de Alicante
  2. 2 El socio del Real Madrid en el Bernabéu construirá en Alicante un complejo para conciertos y un nuevo estadio de fútbol
  3. 3 La mejor cadena de pizzas de España está en Alicante
  4. 4 Nuevos food trucks, más casetas y hasta el Tren de la Navidad: así será la Feria más grande de la historia en este municipio de Alicante
  5. 5 El centro de Alicante se prepara para afrontar dos días de cortes de luz
  6. 6 Los pubs del Casco Antiguo de Alicante volverán a abrir este puente hasta las 3.30 horas tras quedar suspendida la ZAS
  7. 7 Las cinco noticias más importantes de Alicante este lunes 1 de diciembre
  8. 8 Alicante estrena su mayor hub de recarga eléctrica para coches: 14 puntos en pleno centro
  9. 9 Retrasos en el TRAM de Alicante en plena hora punta por una incidencia ya resuelta
  10. 10 La Policía Nacional irrumpe en dos negocios de Benidorm usados como tapadera para el tráfico de drogas

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante The French International School of Alicante Hosts Its 2025 Solidarity Cross Against Bullying

The French International School of Alicante Hosts Its 2025 Solidarity Cross Against Bullying