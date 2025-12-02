The French International School of Alicante Hosts Its 2025 Solidarity Cross Against Bullying Over 1,250 students will participate in a sports day with solidarity and awareness-raising purposes, with Léo Pétrot (Elche CF player) as the event's patron

The French International School of Alicante will gather over 1,250 students for its Solidarity Cross against bullying.

The French International School of Alicante will hold its traditional LFIA Solidarity Cross this Thursday, December 4, 2025, a sporting and educational event aimed at raising awareness within the school community about bullying, an issue affecting over 220,000 minors in Spain.

The day will feature a special guest: Léo Pétrot, a player from Elche Football Club, who will act as the patron of this edition. Representatives from the El Campello Town Hall, including Marcos Martínez (Sports), Rafael Galvañ (Citizen Security), and Dorian Gomis (Education), will also attend, participating in the inaugural parade alongside the school's management and a group of students.

The event will bring together more than 1,250 students, who will run in pairs of older and younger students. Different classes will wear red or white shirts, and at the end of the morning, all participants will form a large human "STOP" sign as a symbolic gesture against bullying. Throughout the course, the LFIA complements this effort with shows, talks, and training sessions conducted by professionals such as the Civil Guard.

In parallel with the cross, the school organizes a food collection in aid of the Food Bank Foundation. Donations can be deposited throughout the week at the main entrance of the school, and after the race, a human chain formed by students and staff will transfer the products to the Foundation's van. Additionally, during the day, there will be informational stands from both the Food Bank and Amnesty International.

With this event, the French International School of Alicante reaffirms its commitment to education in values, solidarity participation, and bullying prevention.