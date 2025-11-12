New Free Phone Service for Alicante's Social Services

Mayor Luis Barcala with one of the workers from the new Social Welfare telephone service.

José Vicente Pérez Pardo Alicante Wednesday, 12 November 2025, 12:10 Comenta Share

The Alicante City Council is enhancing accessibility for social service users by launching a new free phone line to manage all matters related to Social Welfare. Citizens can schedule appointments with technical staff, receive information about available resources, benefits, or the status of applications and procedures. "All handled by specialised personnel," highlighted Alicante's Mayor, Luis Barcala.

The new Social Care Centre (CAS) introduces two new access routes for citizens: a free phone line, 900 700 096, and a web form available on the website www.alicante.es/es/tramites/cita-previa-y-consultas-concejalia-bienestar-social. It began operations on November 3rd, with an average of 30 calls and 20 online requests daily in the initial days.

900 700 096 Social Care Centre Monday to Friday, from 8:30 AM to 2 PM

The service operates Monday to Friday, from 8:30 AM to 2 PM. Both channels are managed by a specialised team that provides information, guidance, and support regarding municipal resources, aid, and programmes, as well as the status of open files in Social Services. In cases where necessary, the CAS team arranges an in-person appointment with a reference professional at the corresponding social centre.

The primary goal of this centre is to facilitate the initial contact with social services, streamline response times, and ensure more accessible, approachable, and tailored attention to citizens' needs. The creation of the CAS service is part of Alicante City Council's commitment to modernising and continuously improving public services, focusing on digitalisation and team coordination to offer more effective and person-centred social care.

The new Social Care Centre, adds Barcala, "enhances accessibility to social services, streamlines processes, optimises citizen care, and reduces travel and waiting times, offering Alicante residents an immediate, approachable, and completely free service for information and guidance on social resources and programmes."