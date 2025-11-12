Free Concert by the Young Orchestra of the Province at Casa Mediterráneo The event, conducted by Francisco Maestre, will take place on Friday, 14th November at 7 PM, combining music and architecture in a single venue.

The Young Orchestra of the Province of Alicante (OJPA) will perform an extraordinary concert next Friday, 14th November at 7 PM at Casa Mediterráneo, marking the closing event of the TAC! Architecture Festival. Under the baton of its founder and artistic director, Francisco Maestre, the ensemble will present a programme featuring works by Johann Strauss II, Federico Chueca, Gerónimo Giménez, and Ruperto Chapí.

Admission will be free, and entry is open until full capacity is reached. The event is co-organised by Casa Mediterráneo and the Territorial College of Architects of Alicante, with sponsorship from Arquima, as part of a programme celebrating culture, creativity, and urban commitment.

Founded in 2009, the OJPA comprises 80 musicians aged between 8 and 23, and is regarded as one of the most awarded youth orchestras in Europe, having performed at venues such as the Musikverein and the Mozarteum in Salzburg. Its journey has been recognised with three first prizes with excellence at the Summa Cum Laude Festival in Vienna.

Francisco Maestre, leading the ensemble since its inception, has conducted orchestras in Europe, Asia, and America, and is an active advocate for young talent and the international projection of Spanish music. His work has established the OJPA as an educational and cultural benchmark both within and outside the country.