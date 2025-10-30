Francisco de Vitoria University Establishes the University Institute of Artificial Intelligence to Promote Technology for the Common Good The new centre will drive research, education, and ethical reflection on AI from a humanistic and interdisciplinary perspective, reinforcing UFV's commitment to responsible technological innovation.

Francisco de Vitoria University (UFV) has approved the creation of the University Institute of Artificial Intelligence, a new centre aimed at fostering research, education, and the ethical application of this technology in teaching, science, and society.

The Institute aligns with UFV's mission to view technology as a tool serving individuals and the common good. According to the institution, Artificial Intelligence should not be seen as an end in itself but as a reality marked by ethical responsibility and oriented towards human development.

Inspired by the thought of 'Antiqua et Nova' and the words of Pope Francis on the challenges of technological progress, the Institute will promote reflection on AI "in the light of the truth about the human person," integrating the realms of faith, reason, and science.

The new centre will structure its activities into four areas: education and teaching, research, technological transfer, and institutional dissemination. It will incorporate the Centre for Studies and Innovation in Knowledge Management (CEIEC) and the Chair of Artificial Intelligence for the Global Common Good, funded by Criptosasun Energía.

Additionally, the UFV's Artificial Intelligence Commission will become part of the Institute as an advisory body, ensuring academic coordination and the participation of all faculties in the development of projects related to this technology.

Its objectives include promoting interdisciplinary research, supporting the integration of AI into university teaching, and establishing cooperation agreements with public and private companies and institutions.

"Artificial Intelligence is transforming all areas of our lives, and the university has the responsibility to educate the people who will make it truly human," stated Olga Peñalba, director of the Higher Polytechnic School and president of the new Institute. Meanwhile, Ana Lazcano, a professor of the Degree in Data and Business Analysis, will assume the directorship of the centre.

With this initiative, Francisco de Vitoria University strengthens its commitment to technological innovation that places the individual at the centre and contributes to the common good.