Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Belén Esteban with Toño Sanchís at the presentation of the Furiezza shoe collection. Antonio Salas

Former Agent of Belén Esteban, Toño Sanchís, Sentenced to Two Years in Prison for Misappropriating Nearly 400,000 Euros from His Client

The agent illegally appropriated 388,868.14 euros from the presenter, according to the ruling by the Provincial Court of Madrid.

C. P. S.

Monday, 24 November 2025, 16:55

Comenta

Toño Sanchís has been sentenced to two years in prison by the Provincial Court of Madrid for misappropriating 388,868.14 euros from Belén Esteban while acting as her representative. He exploited the personal and professional trust she placed in him to divert part of the income generated by her artistic activities for his own benefit.

This is stated in a ruling accessed by Europa Press, which sentences him as the perpetrator of a continuous crime of misappropriation to two years in prison and six months of a fine with a daily quota of 10 euros, and to compensate Belén Esteban with the amount determined in the execution of the sentence.

The court found that Sanchís was responsible for the management and administration of the Agency of Services Lorant S.L. He was the one who "recruited Belén Esteban as a client, established a trust relationship, negotiated the representation contract, and decided the percentage of money paid by producers that should be invoiced in favor of Belén Esteban's companies, as well as the destination of the difference that was not paid, who decided to increase the percentage and take the difference."

The tribunal found Belén's account credible regarding the "personal relationship she had with him, which was of full trust, close friendship, and that she entrusted her affairs entirely to the accused."

The judges noted that "the trust Belén Esteban had in the accused was complete, so much so that she did not supervise the correctness of the agreed percentage calculations, merely receiving the amounts that were paid to her, until she detected irregularities in 2015."

"Throughout the performance of this activity, with the intention of obtaining illicit enrichment, the accused began to calculate percentages higher than the agreed 20%, and instructed the manager, Asesores Legales Madrid, S.L., to invoice amounts in favor of BEM Imagin, S.L. lower than the remaining 80%, keeping the difference for himself," the resolution states.

Judged Facts

The indictment stated that on May 13, 2009, a contract was signed between C. L. R. R., acting as sole administrator and on behalf of the entity Agency of Services Lorant, S.L., of which she was a 50 percent partner, with Belén Esteban, acting on her own behalf and representing the entity Producciones Bem S.L.

Under this agreement, which was renewed annually until it expired in 2015, Belén appointed the agency as her exclusive representative for Spain and the world, and to whom she subsequently paid her representative against the presentation of invoices to be issued by the company Bem Imaging, S.L., after deducting a 20 percent remuneration on the gross amount received.

The accused, who was a 50% partner of the agency, was the one who prepared the invoices issued by the company Bem Imaging, S.L. to present them for payment to the Agency of Services Lorant, S.L., which then deposited the amounts derived from the execution of the contract.

However, during the contract's validity period, the accused appropriated a total amount of 362,248.14 euros plus the corresponding VAT by applying a commission higher than the stipulated 20 percent on the gross amount that the Agency of Services Lorant, S.L. had received in payment for B. E.'s artistic activity, thus issuing invoices from the company Bem Imaging, S.L. "for an amount lower than what would correspond for the agency to deposit the fees settled for the artistic services rendered."

Once the contract ended, and faced with the accused's refusal to account for his work, a lawsuit was filed by Belén Esteban, Ben Imaging S.L., and Producciones Bem S.L. against the Agency of Services Lorant, S.L., demanding the delivery of such amounts.

The lawsuit was fully upheld, condemning, among other pronouncements, to deliver to the plaintiff the sum of the mentioned amounts, a total of 388,868.14 euros, "an amount that, despite being required, the accused did not deliver."

Thus, the plaintiff only managed to recover 49,318.33 euros in cash and another 375,000 euros through the adjudication of the house in Villanueva del Pardillo "although it was encumbered with a mortgage pending payment of more than 200,000 euros."

Therefore, according to the Prosecutor's Office, the accused will have to compensate the company Bem Imaging, S.L. through its legal representative in the amount of 339,549.81 euros, an amount resulting from subtracting the 49,318.33 euros obtained in cash in the civil execution process from the total of 388,868.14 euros.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 La Aemet activa la alerta amarilla este lunes en la provincia de Alicante
  2. 2 Vientos de 129 kilómetros por hora sacuden un municipio de Alicante horas antes de que la Aemet active la alerta amarilla
  3. 3 Los primeros copos de nieve asoman en las montañas de un municipio de Alicante
  4. 4 Un coche arde en plena carretera N-332 de Torrevieja tras ser embestido por detrás
  5. 5 La ciudad de Alicante se blinda por la alerta amarilla: cierra los castillos y protege el Belén gigante por riesgo de viento
  6. 6 Huelga de los trenes Iryo entre Alicante y Madrid durante el Black Friday y el puente de diciembre
  7. 7 Detenido por conducir un camión sin carné ni papeles en El Campello y la empresa se expone a una multa de hasta 100.000 euros
  8. 8 Rescatan a dos hombres secuestrados en Almoradí tras ser torturados en un descampado
  9. 9 Tensión en el Rico Pérez: el Hércules CF explica por qué expulsaron a varios aficionados del estadio
  10. 10 Roba el aire acondicionado de un colegio de Alicante y deja su documento de identidad como pista

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Former Agent of Belén Esteban, Toño Sanchís, Sentenced to Two Years in Prison for Misappropriating Nearly 400,000 Euros from His Client

Former Agent of Belén Esteban, Toño Sanchís, Sentenced to Two Years in Prison for Misappropriating Nearly 400,000 Euros from His Client