Flick admits his slump after Alavés was due to a dispute with his assistant The German coach acknowledges that his team is not at its best and needs a victory against Atlético

“The other day we made many mistakes. We have the quality to control the game better, and I missed that the other day. We need to raise the level; there is quality and capacity to do so,” stated Hansi Flick on Monday at the press conference before his team's match against Atlético. The German coach acknowledged the slump of his team compared to last year but remained optimistic about a phase of the competition before the end of the year where his team "can regain its level."

Against Alavés, Barça once again showed many defensive weaknesses and made mistakes both with and without the ball during recovery. After that match, Flick was seen desolate on the bench, receiving comfort from Raphinha, one of the dressing room's heavyweights. “The image is curious. I was disappointed because we lost many balls, and there were two red cards shown to the bench. Marcus was shown the red card, and I had spoken with him; he is my friend and the most important person I have here. I wanted to get some air; I didn't want to argue. I am well and strong for whatever the club brings,” he admitted.

It will be a match where Flick can finally field a lineup with many of the players who have been unavailable due to physical problems. The German "trusts that Raphinha can play the full 90 minutes" and also in Pedri's starting position more than a month after his injury in the classic, as "he is ready and could be." The situation seems more difficult for Ronald Araujo, who "is not ready due to a private situation," as Flick himself assured.