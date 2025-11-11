Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Fire at the San Isidro warehouse. CPB

Fire Extinguished at Car Workshop in San Fulgencio

The blaze affected various materials, including car batteries

O. Bartual

Alicante

Tuesday, 11 November 2025, 12:25

Firefighters from the Alicante Provincial Consortium (CPB) have extinguished a fierce fire at an automotive workshop located in an industrial warehouse in San Isidro. The blaze affected various materials, such as car batteries, and the teams managed to prevent its spread to neighbouring warehouses.

The incident occurred this Monday at 16:49 hours in an industrial warehouse on Isla de Ibiza street in the San Fulgencio industrial estate. Several CPB units were dispatched to extinguish the fire, which affected a car workshop and was producing a significant amount of smoke.

CPB

According to the consortium, firefighters focused on extinguishing tasks that included efforts to prevent its spread to adjacent warehouses. Fortunately, the fire only caused material damage and no injuries were reported.

Due to the amount of smoke present, emergency personnel had to install automatic ventilation to clear smoke and gases from the industrial warehouse, concluding the operation at 19:30 hours. Ten units from the Orihuela, Torrevieja, and Almoradí fire stations participated in the extinguishing efforts.

