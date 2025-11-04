Fire in Elda Bar Leaves One Hospitalised and Several Treated for Smoke Inhalation The blaze originated in the establishment's extractor hood

Image of the firefighting operation shared by the fire brigade.

Pau Sellés Alicante Tuesday, 4 November 2025, 19:40 Comenta Share

One person has been hospitalised and several others treated on Tuesday in Elda for possible smoke inhalation following a fire that broke out in a local bar.

Sources from the Alicante Provincial Fire Consortium explain that the flames originated in the establishment's extractor hood. The venue was located at 10 Episodios Nacionales Street.

Images of the firefighting operation. Images of the firefighting operation. 1 /

The fire brigade received the incident alert at 15:12; by 15:28, they had the flames under control, and by 16:48, the intervention was completed.

The firefighting operation involved a command unit, a heavy urban pump, a sergeant, a corporal, and four firefighters from the Elda station.