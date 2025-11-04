Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Image of the firefighting operation shared by the fire brigade. TA

Fire in Elda Bar Leaves One Hospitalised and Several Treated for Smoke Inhalation

The blaze originated in the establishment's extractor hood

Pau Sellés

Alicante

Tuesday, 4 November 2025, 19:40

Comenta

One person has been hospitalised and several others treated on Tuesday in Elda for possible smoke inhalation following a fire that broke out in a local bar.

Sources from the Alicante Provincial Fire Consortium explain that the flames originated in the establishment's extractor hood. The venue was located at 10 Episodios Nacionales Street.

Imagen de Galeria
Images of the firefighting operation.
Imagen de Galeria
Images of the firefighting operation.

1 /

The fire brigade received the incident alert at 15:12; by 15:28, they had the flames under control, and by 16:48, the intervention was completed.

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

The firefighting operation involved a command unit, a heavy urban pump, a sergeant, a corporal, and four firefighters from the Elda station.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 El quiosco de Julio cierra para siempre y Benalúa dice adiós a un histórico emblema de su placeta
  2. 2 Huelga del taxi en Alicante por la «expansión» de las VTC
  3. 3 Ortiz ratifica a Torrecilla al frente del Hércules
  4. 4 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este lunes 3 de noviembre en Alicante
  5. 5 Jeremy de León pide paso en el once del Hércules
  6. 6 Un falso empleado se colaba en empresas de Alicante para desvalijar las taquillas y comprar cupones de la ONCE
  7. 7 La dimisión de Mazón convulsiona el Partido Popular
  8. 8 El alquiler bate nuevo récord en Alicante con el Centro, Carolinas y Altozano liderando la subida de los precios
  9. 9 El infierno de una niña rusa en Dénia: su padrastro, a prisión por años de abusos sexuales
  10. 10 Vilaplana sobre Mazón: «Me estalla la cabeza. ¿Cómo pudo hablarme con normalidad? Creo que no sabía nada, si no no es posible»

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Fire in Elda Bar Leaves One Hospitalised and Several Treated for Smoke Inhalation

Fire in Elda Bar Leaves One Hospitalised and Several Treated for Smoke Inhalation