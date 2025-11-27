The New Fines Prepared by the DGT

Expected to be implemented by the end of this year or early 2026

Juan Roig Valor Thursday, 27 November 2025, 16:45

The General Directorate of Traffic has decided to introduce some new measures, which may result in fines - some even leading to imprisonment if processed through criminal proceedings - as they claim, to reduce road accidents in Spain. For now, they have not been implemented, but are expected to be by the end of this year or early 2026.

The most restrictive measure is a stricter blood alcohol limit, currently under parliamentary review. Once approved, the limit for alcohol per litre of exhaled air will be 0.1 mg - 0.2 grams per litre of blood. If found between 0.1 and 0.25 mg, the penalty will be minor, with a 200 euro fine and 2 points on the licence; if between 0.26 and 0.5, the fine will be 500 euros and 4 points - for novice drivers, this applies as soon as more than 0.0 is detected - while exceeding 0.51 mg will result in a 1,000 euro fine and 6 points.

Additionally, restrictions will be imposed on dangerous overtaking, such as on roads with snow or ice, or crossing solid red lines. Ignoring these will result in fines of 200 to 400 euros, with the loss of four licence points.

Motorcyclists, one of the most vulnerable groups in accidents, will be required to wear a full-face or modular helmet on interurban roads. Failing to do so will result in a 200 euro fine and the loss of four licence points.

Moreover, motorcycles will be allowed to ride on the right shoulder in case of traffic jams, provided they do so at a speed below 30 km/h and respect other priority users, such as bicycles or emergency services. Failing to comply - or using the shoulder before it comes into effect - will incur a 200 euro fine.

Regarding emergency services, a new regulation will also be established: in case of traffic jams on highways and motorways, vehicles will be required to create a corridor between lanes to facilitate passage for police and emergency vehicles. Failing to do so will result in a 200 euro fine.

Finally, Low Emission Zones are expected to continue their expansion in cities with more than 50,000 inhabitants.

According to RACE, "this is a stricter regulation that further penalises bad practices. The aim of the DGT and the Government with these changes is to enhance road safety and reduce accidents."