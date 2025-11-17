Fine of 200 euros, no insurance, and even jail: The consequences of not having the V16 in the car

Just over a month and a half remains for vehicles registered in Spain to carry a V16 light, which is crucial for visibility in case of an incident on the road. This new requirement not only aims to enhance road safety but also carries significant legal and financial implications for drivers who fail to comply.

For instance, if a vehicle lacks the connected V16 beacon (or has an invalid device), it is considered a minor infraction, resulting in a fine of approximately 80 euros, according to Netun Solutions. However, if a breakdown or accident is not properly signalled, it is deemed a serious infraction, with fines reaching up to 200 euros. Thus, the penalty depends on the severity of the non-compliance, but in all cases, the amount ranges between 80 and 200 euros, without any loss of driving licence points.

Moreover, mandatory car insurance covers third-party damages but does not always protect the driver. Under current legislation, insurers may claim against the driver (recourse action) if gross negligence is proven, such as failing to adequately signal a breakdown. If a stationary vehicle on the road causes an accident due to lack of visibility and did not have the V16 signal connected, the insurance company might compensate the affected parties and subsequently claim the amount paid from the driver. In other words, the insurance might not cover if the lack of signalling contributes to the accident.

It is important to remember that failing to properly signal a breakdown or stop on the road may violate the signalling obligation established in Article 51 of the Revised Text of the Law on Traffic, Motor Vehicle Circulation, and Road Safety, which requires the immobilised road user to take necessary measures to warn of the risk.

Finally, could you go to jail for not having a V16? It depends. Not having the V16 light is not a crime in itself, but if the omission of safety measures causes injury or death to another person, the driver could face charges of reckless homicide or injury, with penalties of up to four years in prison and loss of the driving licence. Therefore, beyond fines, the connected V16 becomes a key element of personal responsibility on the road.