The Fiat 600 Celebrates 70 Years: The Car That Brought Mobility to a Nation

For seven decades, the Fiat 600 has carved out a prominent place in automotive history and in the lives of millions of drivers and families for whom it represented their first access to mobility. A total of 4,939,642 units of this model were produced under the Fiat brand in Italy, Chile, and Argentina, where it was manufactured until 1982. Additionally, the philosophy of the 600, through licenses and industrial agreements, marked a turning point in countries like Spain or the former Yugoslavia, where it was known as the Zastava 750.

In the post-war era, there was a need to offer practical, lightweight, versatile, and economical vehicles in both manufacturing and purchase, with reliable and easy-to-maintain mechanics. Engineer Dante Giacosa, the father of the Fiat 500 and 600, pondered and worked to find the perfect solution, which he eventually discovered in a rounded monocoque body and a mechanical structure where all the fundamental components such as the engine, gearbox, and transmission were located at the rear of the vehicle, reducing costs and increasing the interior space of such a compact car.

Inside, comfortable and removable seats were chosen, which could be taken out of the cabin for a pleasant picnic. The bakelite steering wheel and central speedometer were characteristic features of the original driving position. Regarding habitability, there was space reserved for luggage under the passenger seat and, of course, under the bonnet, where the trunk was located.

The design was innovative, with a very characteristic rounded front and a rear where the engine hatch was dotted with vertical slats to ensure optimal ventilation. Sliding glass windows were chosen as an affordable alternative to crank windows. With all these elements, the Fiat 600 was a car with features designed for the city but with notable capabilities for tackling the road.

A revolutionary concept powered by a four-cylinder inline engine, 633 cc and 21 hp water-cooled, which would improve its performance over the years, managed by a 4-speed gearbox. Independent suspension on all four wheels ensured maximum comfort.

Throughout its commercial journey, the Fiat 600 was a chameleon-like car, capable of adapting to the needs of all types of customers, as demonstrated by its versions bodied as a commercial vehicle or its convertible silhouette, the 600 D. However, its most daring variant was the 600 Multipla (1955-1960). With a much higher front than usual and an innovative interior architecture that comfortably accommodated 6 people in more than compact dimensions, it was a completely innovative proposal. Its configuration placed two passengers in front, two in a central row, and two more in two rear jump seats. The flat trunk and foldable seats turned this vehicle into an original tent.

In 1998, a first attempt was made to launch a successor to the 600, specifically the Fiat Seicento, a three-door urban compact that was successful in its segment, as evidenced by 1.1 million units sold until its farewell in 2004.

The current Fiat 600 Electric is a well-deserved tribute to one of the great legends in the brand's history in the B segment. Thanks to its size of 4.17 meters in length, an improved electric range of over 400 km in the combined WLTP cycle, and over 600 km in urban cycle, it represents the ideal solution for both city lovers and outdoor enthusiasts.

Its iconic design on the outside, cosy and comfortable on the inside, makes it the perfect ambassador of the "Dolce Vita" and a good lifestyle. With equipment and attention to small details that offer a completely novel on-board experience, it incorporates the most advanced safety and assistance functions, with all the advantages associated with level 2 assisted driving. It offers ample interior space with 5 seats and 15 litres of interior storage spaces, a true reference in its category. The trunk is also large, boasting a capacity of 360 litres.