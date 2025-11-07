Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Urgente El Low Festival se va de Benidorm y busca nueva ciudad en Alicante para celebrar su próxima edición
Celebration of the Low Festival in Benidorm. AB

The Low Festival Leaves Benidorm and Seeks New Location in Alicante for Next Edition

The organising company assures the project's continuity and cites a lack of agreement to renew the contract with the City Council and the venue's concessionaire.

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Friday, 7 November 2025, 14:05

The new edition of the Low Festival is leaving Benidorm. The organising company will hold the event but is currently seeking a new location within the province of Alicante.

This was announced on Friday, expressing regret over the failure to reach an agreement to renew the existing collaboration contract between the City Council and the new venue concessionaire.

As a result, the Low Festival will move to a new city, to be announced next week. However, the next destination will maintain "the same spirit, artistic quality, and commitment to live music."

This is breaking news and we are working to provide more information. Follow all the latest updates on todoalicante.es

