The Low Festival Leaves Benidorm and Seeks New Location in Alicante for Next Edition The organising company assures the project's continuity and cites a lack of agreement to renew the contract with the City Council and the venue's concessionaire.

The new edition of the Low Festival is leaving Benidorm. The organising company will hold the event but is currently seeking a new location within the province of Alicante.

This was announced on Friday, expressing regret over the failure to reach an agreement to renew the existing collaboration contract between the City Council and the new venue concessionaire.

As a result, the Low Festival will move to a new city, to be announced next week. However, the next destination will maintain "the same spirit, artistic quality, and commitment to live music."

