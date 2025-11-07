The Festes Majors Patronals Propel Benidorm to Near Full Tourist Capacity The city's grand days and the Fancy Dress Party boost hotel occupancy to 97%

Nicolás Van Looy Benidorm Friday, 7 November 2025, 11:55

November in Benidorm is experiencing figures more typical of the height of summer. According to data from the hotel association Hosbec, the city will reach a hotel occupancy rate of 96.8% this week, coinciding with the celebration of the Festes Majors Patronals. This figure even surpasses the average of some summer holiday weekends, confirming the destination's potential in the low season.

With nearly 43,000 hotel beds available, Benidorm is preparing to welcome thousands of national and international visitors attracted by one of the most special times of the year. The traditional mix of religious events, parades, and festive atmosphere places the city at a peak in its tourist calendar.

Record-breaking forecast driven by the Fancy Dress Party

Thursday, November 13, will mark the peak of occupancy with a forecast exceeding 97.2%, coinciding with the Fancy Dress Party, one of the most unique festivals on the British calendar outside the UK.

This event, which began spontaneously in the 1990s, gathers over 30,000 tourists and British residents in costumes each year, filling the streets of Rincón de Loix. The event, which has grown into an international phenomenon, has a direct impact on the local economy and enhances Benidorm's global visibility as a festive and multicultural destination.

According to BigDataHosbec, half of the hotel guests staying in Benidorm during these days will be British tourists, who maintain a loyalty "unaffected by the passage of time." This connection with the UK market has become one of the pillars of the city's tourism success, achieving high occupancy levels even outside the summer season.

The Fancy Dress Party and the Festes Majors Patronals act as powerful attractions for this audience, strengthening the emotional bond between Benidorm and British visitors, and demonstrating the city's ability to remain an international reference for tourism and leisure.

The success of November reinforces one of the city's key strategies: tourism de-seasonalisation. Far from relying solely on the summer months, Benidorm has managed to diversify its offerings and create travel reasons throughout the year, combining cultural, festive, and sporting events with top-notch tourist infrastructure.

"These types of celebrations are a showcase of real tourism sustainability," highlight Hosbec. "They integrate local culture, promote coexistence between tourists and residents, and extend economic activity without relying on heat or the beach."

The Festes Majors Patronals maintain their most traditional essence, but their evolution as a tourist event demonstrates Benidorm's ability to turn its local identity into a global attraction. The festive atmosphere, the hospitality of the locals, and the excellent connectivity of the destination are factors that continue to position the city as a leader in urban and sun-and-beach tourism in the Valencian Community.