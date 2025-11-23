Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

David Ferrer, after the final. Afp

Ferrer: "I have felt emotions I haven't experienced since my professional days"

The captain of the 'Armada' aims to seek the seventh Davis Cup in 2026: "Next year we will try again and have another opportunity"

C. P. S.

Sunday, 23 November 2025, 21:30

"I am happy. We were close and the team gave everything," were the first words of a smiling David Ferrer despite the defeat in the final. The Spanish captain acknowledged that Italy was the rightful champion: "It came down to small details, but this is sport and we must accept it." He wanted to highlight the performance of his four players during the Final 8 in Bologna: "It has been a good week and I am proud of them. I feel very happy with what they have achieved."

Ferrer set his sights on seeking the seventh Davis Cup in 2026: "Next year we will try again and have another opportunity." Additionally, the captain of the 'Armada' admitted that "the emotions they have felt this week will not be felt again." "I have felt emotions I haven't experienced since my professional days," he concluded.

Meanwhile, Pablo Carreño confessed that "in Spain, Jaume's match would have been won," due to the pressure exerted by the Italian fans during the decisive duel. Meanwhile, Marcel Granollers made it clear that "we have shown this week that we are a team above all else."

Finally, Jaume Munar, the number one of the 'Armada', admitted that something was missing: "Right now I feel more pain than anything else. In the match, there were ups and downs." However, he wanted to focus on the positive side of everything experienced this week: "I take away the personal enjoyment because in this Davis Cup, I have taken a step forward. It has been a very long journey and we have all taken steps forward."

