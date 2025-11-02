Feijóo and Mazón to Discuss Future Amidst Uncertainty The party leader and the 'president' will address the "political context" of the Valencian Community

Álvaro Soto Sunday, 2 November 2025, 13:05

Alberto Núñez Feijóo, leader of the PP, and Carlos Mazón, president of the Valencian Community, will hold a conversation "in the coming hours" to discuss the political context of the Valencian Community, as announced by the Deputy Secretary of Institutional Regeneration, Cuca Gamarra. They will address both the needs of the Valencian Community and those of the PP in this region, Gamarra stated.

The future of Mazón is increasingly uncertain as pressure from Genoa mounts following the difficult events of the past week. Last Wednesday, the state funeral for the victims of the storm, marked by insults from the victims' families, added further strain to the 'president's situation. On Thursday, while Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez was appearing before the Senate's investigation committee on the 'Koldo case', Mazón announced a period of "reflection".

Meanwhile, there are also movements within the Valencian Community's PP in anticipation of a possible replacement for Mazón. On Friday, the PP spokesperson in Les Corts, Juanfran Pérez Llorca, met with the three provincial leaders: Vicent Mompó, Marta Barrachina, and Toni Pérez in Alicante. During this meeting, they set the goal for Mompó to succeed Mazón in the event of an early election call or future elections.

Mompó (Gavarda, 1981) has been the mayor of his town since 2011, provincial president of the PP since July 2021, and a deputy in Les Corts since 2023. He is the current president of the Valencia Provincial Council and the PP of the province of Valencia.

In Genoa, however, the preferred candidate is the current mayor of Valencia, María José Catalá, who has remained firm in her position to continue in her role at the City Council.