The Federation of Hercules Supporters' Clubs Gains Momentum

The newly established Federation of Hercules Supporters' Clubs is making significant strides, and following the announcement of its foundation, several fan groups have expressed their interest in joining.

The mass exodus from the Social Council has resulted in an alternative body called the Federation of Hercules Supporters' Clubs, which begins its activities by bringing together 18 fan collectives. This new entity has made itself known through social media, emphasising in its presentation that it aims to "unite, represent, and give voice" to all the club's supporters' clubs and associations "under one badge, one voice, and one passion: Hercules fandom."

The group states that it intends to "strengthen ties, work in a coordinated manner, and enhance the role of fans as an active part of Hercules fandom." Additionally, the collective presents itself as a "unified representation channel" before the club, institutions, and media.

"An organised and cohesive fan base is a stronger, more influential, and more respected fan base," the Federation of Hercules Supporters' Clubs asserts, also expressing its desire to promote "the coordination of joint activities, such as travel, animation, or charity events."

The Federation, which has also been joined by groups and associations linked to Hercules, has spoken out about last Saturday's incidents, when team supporters were evicted from a stand, and guarantees that it will not tolerate "any harassment" towards fans, as "any grievance against one supporters' club will be a grievance against all."

The supporters' clubs Curva Sur, El Bombo, El Chepa, Esquinita Blanquiazul, Frente Herculano, Furia Herculana, Herculana de Aspe, Herculana de Guardamar, Herculanos del Turia, Hijos de Zeus, Los Monigotes, Macho Hércules, Renacer Blanquiazul, Sueño Blanquiazul, Monforte Blanquiazul, and the collectives Asociación Herculanos, Consociato Bilbaini, and Unidad Herculana are the founders of this new Federation of Hercules Supporters' Clubs, although several groups have shown interest in joining in recent hours.