Farewell to the Focus: The Last Unit Rolls Off Ford's German Plant

Juan Roig Valor Monday, 24 November 2025, 13:05 Comenta Share

Ford has bid farewell to one of its most iconic models. The last Focus rolled off the assembly line at the German plant in Saarlouis this week, concluding a 27-year journey in which this compact became a benchmark in the European market and one of the best-selling cars in its category.

Launched in the late 1990s, the Focus made a splash with its groundbreaking design and dynamic performance that set it apart from day one. Its driving feel, well above the average in its segment, and its sporty versions—still fondly remembered by enthusiasts—quickly cemented its popularity.

Over the generations, the model incorporated technology and equipment but kept its philosophy intact: a compact should be fun to drive, and the Focus almost always was.

The end of the model does not come as a surprise. Ford decided some time ago to shift its European strategy towards electric vehicles and SUVs, the segments currently experiencing the highest demand.

The new electric Explorer and Capri, with crossover bodies and sizes similar to the Focus, have taken on the role previously held by the compact. However, the Saarlouis plant is currently left without a new model assigned, raising questions about its future.

The farewell to the Focus adds to that of the Fiesta, another historical pillar for the brand in Europe. Together, these models sustained much of Ford's presence on the continent for decades. Their disappearance has forced the company to rethink its positioning and seek new ways to reconnect with European customers.

Ford sells less today than in the golden age of its compacts, but the brand is confident that its new electric offensive will once again attract an audience that was loyal to cars like the Focus and the Fiesta for years. Nevertheless, the legacy of the compact is unquestionable.