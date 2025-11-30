Farewell to Cars with Label B: These are the Cities Where They Will Be Banned from 2026

ABC Sunday, 30 November 2025, 09:35 Comenta Share

Air pollution control has gained new momentum in Spain's major cities. Faced with high pollution levels in urban centres, various local and regional governments have opted to enforce stricter traffic restrictions to protect public health. In compliance with the Climate Change and Energy Transition Law, which mandates municipalities with over 50,000 inhabitants to implement Low Emission Zones (LEZ), many cities are expanding their limitations. Until now, these measures primarily affected vehicles without an environmental label from the DGT. However, from 2026, cars with Label B will also face new bans in numerous urban areas across the country.

The legal timetable stipulates that by 2026, most of the over 150 obligated cities must have their Low Emission Zones fully operational, with specific rules for the most polluting vehicles. In Catalonia, for instance, the Generalitat approved the Air Quality Plan horizon 2027 in July 2024 through Decree 132/2024. This plan includes 84 measures and 386 mandatory actions aimed at improving air quality in its LEZs.

The most significant change introduced by this Catalan plan is the progressive restriction on cars with Label B. From 1 January 2026, these vehicles will not be allowed to circulate within the more than 30 LEZs in the community when high pollution protocols are activated. Subsequently, from 3 January 2028, the ban will become permanent, meaning no car with a yellow label will be able to access these areas permanently.

Which Vehicles Are Affected and When Does It Come into Effect

The measure will affect petrol cars and vans registered between January 2001 and 2006, as well as diesel vehicles registered between 2006 and 2014, and also vehicles with more than 8 seats or goods transport registered after 2006. Thus, many cars over ten years old will be destined to remain outside the LEZs.

During 2026, the ban will not be absolute and will only apply on days when a pollution protocol is activated. The final plan is for total restriction in 2028. It is important to note that although this measure will start in Catalonia, other regions may adopt similar restrictions.