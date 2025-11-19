Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Archive image of the National Police. PN

He Falsely Claims His Laptop Was Stolen on the Street in Alicante to Claim Insurance

The young man reported a false robbery with violence, as the laptop was actually stolen from his car, which was not covered by insurance.

Óscar Bartual Bardisa

Alicante

Wednesday, 19 November 2025, 09:55

The National Police have arrested a 26-year-old man in Alicante for pretending to be a victim of a violent robbery to claim 800 euros from his insurance. The alleged fraudster was actually a victim of a theft from his vehicle, where his laptop was stolen. Since the insurance did not cover these incidents, he fabricated a story about being mugged while walking down the street.

The investigation began following a report of a robbery with violence using the mugging method. The victim stated at the police station that while walking on the street, two men approached him from behind and snatched the laptop he was carrying, valued at 800 euros. They then ran away, and the victim was unable to catch them.

Given the reported incidents, the officers took charge of the investigation and, after conducting numerous inquiries, found that the events did not occur as the complainant had described, and that this violent crime had not taken place.

After investigators grew suspicious, they re-interviewed the complainant, who eventually admitted that the events did not happen as he had reported. The young man confessed to fabricating the story to claim the insurance payout, although what really happened was that days earlier, he had suffered a theft from his car, where the rear door was forced open and his laptop was stolen. An incident not covered by insurance, prompting him to file a false report of a violent robbery to claim the money.

Once he confessed that the reported incidents were false, he was arrested for the alleged crime of simulating a crime and fraud. The proceedings were brought to the attention of the Duty Court of Instruction in Alicante.

Pretending to be a victim of a robbery can be a crime

The National Police explain that numerous arrests are made in the province of Alicante for this crime of simulation, with most cases involving reports of stolen high-end mobile phones, when in reality, they are thefts or losses, or the complainants claim to be victims of a violent robbery to benefit from the insurance payout.

The reported incidents are under investigation, and if found to be false, the complainant would end up being arrested as a suspected perpetrator of the crime of simulating a crime and even fraud in some cases, leading to police and criminal records, which could have serious repercussions on the normal course of their personal life.

