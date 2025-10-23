Fallen Trees Due to Strong Winds in Northern Alicante Force Closure of Castles and Parks A windstorm exceeding 90 kilometres per hour was recorded on Thursday morning, under Aemet's yellow alert

One of the palm trees fallen due to the windstorm.

On Thursday, October 23, the yellow wind alert in Alicante province recorded gusts exceeding 90 kilometres per hour in the northern coast and L'Alacantí region.

In La Vall d'Ebó, at the Avamet station located at Refugi La Figuereta, winds of 92 kilometres per hour were documented in the morning.

Meanwhile, in Xixona, located in the interior of L'Alacantí, wind gusts reached 90 kilometres per hour at two points: the castle and the Carrasqueta pass.

These gusts have caused trees to fall, as seen in Dénia, prompting the City Council to close parks, castles, and other facilities.

At 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, this Alicante municipality recorded a peak of 71 kilometres per hour during the yellow alert for strong winds.

This resulted in the crown of a palm tree in Jaume I park falling, which was cordoned off and closed by the Local Police of Dénia.

Other locations, such as the castle, have also been closed to the public due to strong wind gusts, as has Torrecremada park, where the closure of the fair is being considered during this yellow alert day.