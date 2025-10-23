Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente Torrecilla: «Lo del match ball lo dijo la prensa, no el club»
One of the palm trees fallen due to the windstorm. TA

Fallen Trees Due to Strong Winds in Northern Alicante Force Closure of Castles and Parks

A windstorm exceeding 90 kilometres per hour was recorded on Thursday morning, under Aemet's yellow alert

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Thursday, 23 October 2025, 12:30

Comenta

On Thursday, October 23, the yellow wind alert in Alicante province recorded gusts exceeding 90 kilometres per hour in the northern coast and L'Alacantí region.

In La Vall d'Ebó, at the Avamet station located at Refugi La Figuereta, winds of 92 kilometres per hour were documented in the morning.

Meanwhile, in Xixona, located in the interior of L'Alacantí, wind gusts reached 90 kilometres per hour at two points: the castle and the Carrasqueta pass.

Follow the TODOAlicante channel on WhatsApp

These gusts have caused trees to fall, as seen in Dénia, prompting the City Council to close parks, castles, and other facilities.

At 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, this Alicante municipality recorded a peak of 71 kilometres per hour during the yellow alert for strong winds.

One of the palm trees fallen due to the windstorm. TA

This resulted in the crown of a palm tree in Jaume I park falling, which was cordoned off and closed by the Local Police of Dénia.

Other locations, such as the castle, have also been closed to the public due to strong wind gusts, as has Torrecremada park, where the closure of the fair is being considered during this yellow alert day.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Derriban el edificio del antiguo Sfera de Maisonnave para levantar un nuevo gigante comercial en Alicante
  2. 2 El delicioso negocio que hace Alicante con el antiguo quiosco Peret
  3. 3 Nueva duración para las mascletàs de las Hogueras de Alicante y sin sitio aún para los castillos de fuegos
  4. 4 Angustioso rescate en Alicante: un anciano pasa cuatro horas atrapado tras caer por el Benacantil
  5. 5 Hasta 64 personas investigadas por la trama de construcción de asentamientos ilegales en las partidas rurales de Alicante
  6. 6 Así detiene la Policía a dos fugitivos en plena calle de un municipio de Alicante
  7. 7 La Aemet activa la alerta amarilla por viento en Alicante mientras las noches tropicales baten el récord histórico
  8. 8 Un pequeño pueblo de 171 habitantes es el municipio con las rentas más altas de Alicante
  9. 9 El Hércules golea (3-0) en homenaje a Solde y toma impulso
  10. 10 El municipio de Alicante en el que disfrutar de la ruta de la tapa este fin de semana

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Fallen Trees Due to Strong Winds in Northern Alicante Force Closure of Castles and Parks

Fallen Trees Due to Strong Winds in Northern Alicante Force Closure of Castles and Parks