An Exhibition Transforms Espacio Séneca into a 'Flight School' Hangar

Todo Alicante Alicante Thursday, 23 October 2025, 13:50 Comenta Share

Olga Diego, an artist from Alicante, transforms Espacio Séneca into a 'hangar' with her exhibition 'Flight School', which opens on Friday, October 24, and will be available for viewing until November 15. The exhibition features a large inflatable sculpture controlled by drones, which the artist complements with the flight of various devices, talks, and workshops. Her aim is to invite attendees to reconsider one of humanity's limitations, the inability to fly. To achieve this, she creates a dialogue between nature and technology, articulated as an 'aerial dance' between the organic and the artificial.

The Councillor for Culture, Nayma Beldjilali, stated that "this is a different exhibition, where the public will be able to interact with the artist in the planned workshops and will be able to see her performances, not just the exhibited objects."

The exhibition is conceived as a space in action, a flight school, where Olga Diego, in addition to exhibiting and activating flying devices, will showcase drawings and documentation, and conduct practical workshops.