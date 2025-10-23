Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente Estos son los municipios de Alicante en alerta amarilla por fuertes vientos

An Exhibition Transforms Espacio Séneca into a 'Flight School' Hangar

Alicante artist Olga Diego showcases a large inflatable sculpture controlled by drones, complemented by the flight of various devices

Todo Alicante

Alicante

Thursday, 23 October 2025, 13:50

Comenta

Olga Diego, an artist from Alicante, transforms Espacio Séneca into a 'hangar' with her exhibition 'Flight School', which opens on Friday, October 24, and will be available for viewing until November 15. The exhibition features a large inflatable sculpture controlled by drones, which the artist complements with the flight of various devices, talks, and workshops. Her aim is to invite attendees to reconsider one of humanity's limitations, the inability to fly. To achieve this, she creates a dialogue between nature and technology, articulated as an 'aerial dance' between the organic and the artificial.

The Councillor for Culture, Nayma Beldjilali, stated that "this is a different exhibition, where the public will be able to interact with the artist in the planned workshops and will be able to see her performances, not just the exhibited objects."

The exhibition is conceived as a space in action, a flight school, where Olga Diego, in addition to exhibiting and activating flying devices, will showcase drawings and documentation, and conduct practical workshops.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Derriban el edificio del antiguo Sfera de Maisonnave para levantar un nuevo gigante comercial en Alicante
  2. 2 El delicioso negocio que hace Alicante con el antiguo quiosco Peret
  3. 3 Angustioso rescate en Alicante: un anciano pasa cuatro horas atrapado tras caer por el Benacantil
  4. 4 Un pequeño pueblo de 171 habitantes es el municipio con las rentas más altas de Alicante
  5. 5 Nueva duración para las mascletàs de las Hogueras de Alicante y sin sitio aún para los castillos de fuegos
  6. 6 El Hércules golea (3-0) en homenaje a Solde y toma impulso
  7. 7 Hasta 64 personas investigadas por la trama de construcción de asentamientos ilegales en las partidas rurales de Alicante
  8. 8 Así detiene la Policía a dos fugitivos en plena calle de un municipio de Alicante
  9. 9 El municipio de Alicante en el que disfrutar de la ruta de la tapa este fin de semana
  10. 10 La Aemet activa la alerta amarilla por viento en Alicante mientras las noches tropicales baten el récord histórico

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante An Exhibition Transforms Espacio Séneca into a 'Flight School' Hangar

An Exhibition Transforms Espacio Séneca into a &#039;Flight School&#039; Hangar