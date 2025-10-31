The CEV Examines Key Strategies to Tackle the Issue of the Shadow Economy The business association presents a report alongside the Étnor Foundation from an ethical perspective, analysing its consequences and roots

The Étnor Foundation today presented, at the headquarters of the Confederation of Business Associations of the Valencian Community (CEV), the study "Shadow Economy: An Ethical Perspective. Building Trust and Social Cohesion", a work that analyses the ethical, social, and economic impact of the shadow economy and proposes measures to strengthen trust, equity, and social cohesion.

The president of the CEV, Salvador Navarro, and the academic director of the Étnor Foundation, Adela Cortina, inaugurated the presentation day of the study. In this regard, Navarro insisted that "we believe it is time to act, to drive real changes from all areas."

The president of the CEV explains that "in the economic and business sectors, we are committed to enhancing transparency, highlighting good practices, and simplifying the fiscal and administrative framework, because only with a clearer, more agile, and competitive environment can we make the formal economy more attractive and promote corporate responsibility."

Navarro added that "fighting the shadow economy cannot be solely the task of the Treasury or the Labour Inspectorate. It is a shared responsibility that concerns us all: entrepreneurs, workers, consumers, and administrations. We must move from reproach to co-responsibility and foster an active citizenship that understands that contributing and complying is building common welfare. That is the ethical and practical path towards a fairer and more sustainable economy."

For her part, the academic director of Étnor, Adela Cortina, highlighted that "The shadow economy is not just an economic or legal issue, but an ethical one. Every act of fraud or non-compliance undermines common trust, erodes the public good, and weakens the bonds that sustain our coexistence. Combating it requires assuming the responsibility to act justly," emphasizing that "without trust or justice, there can be no sustainable economic or social progress," and concluded by thanking the president of the CEV for wanting to promote the study by the Foundation, expressing concern about this social issue.

Subsequently, José Félix Lozano, academic coordinator of the study, presented the study highlighting the following sections and emphasizing the need to address the phenomenon from a civic ethics that promotes co-responsibility and compliance.

The study presents the shadow economy as a moral and social problem, not just an economic one. It highlights that evasion of responsibilities and non-compliance with norms weaken collective trust and erode the values that sustain democratic coexistence.

Similarly, the structural and cultural roots of the shadow economy are analysed: the lack of public exemplarity, distrust in institutions, job insecurity, and social permissiveness towards certain behaviours. It proposes recovering the ethics of co-responsibility as the basis for voluntary compliance.

Regarding social and economic consequences, it is emphasised that the shadow economy increases inequality, weakens public services, and reduces productivity, but above all, undermines trust, which is the essential moral capital of any cohesive society. The authors remind that "every act of fraud is a wound to the common good."

Conclusions

Finally, the study concludes that the shadow economy is not fought with laws alone, but with values. It calls for an ethics of commitment where trust acts as the foundation of economic development, justice, and social cohesion.

The event was closed by Pedro Coca, president of the Étnor Foundation, who highlighted that "if people took the time to read this report, besides learning, it would generate an awareness of how harmful the existence of the shadow economy is." He also assured that he fully agrees with the statements made by businessman Juan Roig regarding that "entrepreneurs must pay taxes, but it is important that those who manage public money do so responsibly." To conclude, he highlighted the role of the Étnor Foundation in reflecting and amplifying the different issues that concern society, "in just one week the foundation has presented a report on absenteeism with AVE and, today, with the CEV, the study on the shadow economy."