Everything You Need to Know About the 2025 Fira de Tots Sants in Cocentaina: Parking, Schedules, and Events The event kicks off this Thursday with 142,000 square metres of space and 800 exhibitors, alongside a wide range of gastronomic and musical offerings.

Theatrical act held in front of the Palau Comtal during a past edition of the Fira.

Pau Sellés Alicante Thursday, 30 October 2025, 18:16

The Fira de Tots Sants in Cocentaina opens a new edition marked by innovation, gastronomy, and music. From this Thursday until Sunday, 2nd November, the capital of Comtat celebrates the 679th edition of this historic event, declared of International Tourist Interest, which will gather thousands of visitors and more than 800 exhibitors in a venue spanning 142,000 square metres.

The official inauguration will take place on Friday, 31st October at 11 a.m. at the Palau Comtal, in a ceremony presided over by the Minister of Science, Innovation and Universities, Diana Morant, and the Regional Minister of Innovation, Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Marian Cano, along with local and regional authorities.

An event with nearly seven centuries of history

The Fira de Cocentaina dates back to 1346, when King Peter IV the Ceremonious granted the privilege that allowed its creation. Each year, the event renews this legacy with the traditional reading of the Fira Privilege, which in 2025 will be delivered by José Antonio Terol, president of the Association of Relatives and Friends of Alzheimer's Patients (AFAMA).

After the reading, the inaugural ribbon-cutting will take place with the presence of Minister Morant, Mayor Rubén Muñoz, and Fira Councillor Marcela Richart.

In this edition, the Fira expands both in space and diversity of offerings. The more than 800 exhibitors will occupy an exhibition area of 142,000 m², with prominent brands like Tesla and the inclusion of electric tractors and environmental innovation companies focused on sustainable resource management.

The automotive sector is experiencing its best moment in a decade, with expanded space and new firms. Additionally, the agri-food and artisanal sector strengthens its presence with local products from municipalities such as Agres, Banyeres, Bocairent, or Muro.

Four days of activities, culture, and tradition

How to Park: Free Zones and Reserved Parking

This year, Cocentaina offers nine free parking zones distributed throughout the municipality and, in addition, four reserved parking zones, where you can secure your spot for just €5 and pay conveniently with a credit card through the official website. Reservations can be made via the website www.parkings.firadecocentaina.org

The reserved parking zones are: L'Orxa 4.4

Riera

Polideportivo

Pujada Sant Cristòfol (Cemetery)

Fira i Festa: Free Concerts at El Altet

The parking lot of the El Altet Shopping Centre will transform during the Fira into the epicentre of young music with the Fira i Festa cycle, offering two nights of free concerts.

Friday's session will be dedicated to Valencian music, featuring Pep de la Tona (a project by Josep Nadal, ex La Gossa Sorda), Cactus, and Cate DJ.

Saturday will feature a Don Dale themed night with Pascal Renolt, Alvama Ice, and the Don Dale DJs, in a tribute to classic reggaeton with tracks by Daddy Yankee, Don Omar, or Tego Calderón.

Sol a Sol: Gastronomy and Music at Mossén Raduan Square

The Sol a Sol cycle will combine gastronomy and live music in the tasting area of Mossén Raduan Square, with tributes to Estopa and The Beatles and performances by local groups such as Perversió, Músics de Carrer, Mimi i els Trileros, Fardatxo, or Zenith.

Saturday will feature a tribute to Estopa with Destrangis, while Sunday will see The Blisters pay homage to The Beatles. Performances will run from midday until night, accompanied by resident DJ sessions and a festive atmosphere.

Local Gastronomy: Showcookings and Regional Flavours

The gastronomic space El Camet (Plaza Anselmo Martí) will host three days dedicated to artisanal flavours and local cuisine, with chef Rubén Fenollar as a prominent figure. Friday will feature showcookings with local cheeses and sausages, The World of Coffee, or Nougat, culminating in a demonstration on sustainable cooking and recipes.

On Saturday, Romania will be the guest country, in collaboration with Casa Mediterráneo. There will be showcookings of rice dishes, local pastries by Leyre Vaello, and a joint demonstration by Rubén Fenollar and Dani García Peinado "the Olive Oil Chef", under the title The Olive Oil and the Bocuse d'Or.

Sunday will focus on artisanal flavours with demonstrations on sausages, local pastries, and traditional crafts. The grand closing paella made with local products will conclude three days dedicated to taste and creativity.