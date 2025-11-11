Everything You Need to Consider When Thinking of Buying a Hybrid Car

N. S. Tuesday, 11 November 2025, 09:05 Comenta Share

According to the latest data from GiPA, 22% of drivers state that their next vehicle will be a hybrid, whether plug-in or not. Hybrid cars are becoming one of the most sought-after options for drivers looking to purchase a new vehicle. In October alone, 55,509 hybrid vehicles (both plug-in and non-plug-in) were registered, according to Anfac. Additionally, cars without an environmental label will be banned from entering Madrid from January 1, 2026, which could further increase the purchase of these vehicles.

In light of this scenario, Norauto, the comprehensive car maintenance chain, presents a practical guide to help drivers choose the hybrid model that best suits their driving needs, budget, and lifestyle.

"The Zero label for plug-in hybrid vehicles and the ECO label for non-plug-in hybrids is undoubtedly one of the most attractive points, especially when we talk about cities, as they can access low-emission zones, have parking facilities, which can be free for plug-ins in certain urban areas, and also have tax advantages. Added to this is the lower fuel consumption, reduced pollutant emissions, and lower maintenance costs," says Victor Pardo, head of electronic repair and electric vehicles at Norauto Spain.

First, choose the type of technology that best suits your needs. For example, for short trips, a plug-in hybrid can be an excellent option. For long journeys, a HEV hybrid offers efficiency without worrying about recharging.

Second, not all hybrid vehicles offer the same reduction in consumption. Therefore, it is important to carefully evaluate the different options for effective savings.

Third, how far can the vehicle travel on electric power? This is a key point when deciding on one car or another, especially when seeking maximum efficiency.

The environmental label is very important if the vehicle is to be parked in regulated parking areas. The Zero label allows for free parking in many cities. Of course, this is also key to avoiding driving restrictions.

Hybrid vehicles also require less maintenance than traditional cars. However, it is important to consider the specific maintenance they may need and which workshops are equipped to do it. Norauto has professionals with multi-brand knowledge in the maintenance and repair of hybrid and electric vehicles without losing the manufacturer's warranty. Their facilities have also been adapted and have all the products and services that these types of cars may need.

Charging point at home or nearby: if you are interested in a plug-in hybrid vehicle, it is advisable to have a charging station at home or nearby to make the most of this technology. Many car brands offer the option of this installation, but of course, it can also be done with other brands. For example, Norauto offers a home charging point installation service. Experts from the company advise you and offer all the recommendations for its installation.

As well as the price. Hybrid vehicles tend to be more expensive than combustion ones. However, many brands offer very advantageous promotions to boost this type of vehicle. Additionally, it is important to consider the aids that are in effect at the time of purchase.

And the warranty. It is important to know what is covered and what is not by the brand. Mileage and years are the two factors usually considered to determine if a breakdown is covered by the brand. It is important to note that the battery is one of the most expensive components in this type of vehicle.

Finally, knowing the main aids for the purchase of hybrid vehicles in Spain is through the MOVES III Plan, which offers subsidies of up to €5,000 for plug-in hybrids (PHEV) with an electric range greater than 30km, and up to €7,000 if an old vehicle over seven years is scrapped. Additionally, there is a 15% deduction in the IRPF for the purchase of these vehicles, with a limit of €3,000 on a taxable base of up to €20,000. It is important to note that many regions have already exhausted their funds and, therefore, do not have resources available, as reported by Anfac. For this reason, it is always important to stay alert to the aids that are being renewed, as well as new ones that may come into effect and may vary depending on the Autonomous Community.