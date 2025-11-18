Air Europa Appoints Richard Clark as New CEO to Lead International Expansion Clark to Replace Jesús Nuño de la Rosa, Who Has Amicably Agreed to Step Down

EP Tuesday, 18 November 2025, 15:55 Comenta Share

Air Europa has appointed Richard Clark, formerly the company's general manager, as the new CEO to lead the airline's international growth.

Clark will replace Jesús Nuño de la Rosa, who has reached an amicable agreement with the company to step down from the position.

The new CEO joined the company in 1987 and has since led strategic areas and projects of great significance, according to a press release from Air Europa.

Therefore, the company believes that Clark's deep knowledge of the business, along with his strategic vision and recognised management and negotiation skills, have made him a prominent figure in the industry.

Clark has stated that taking on this role is "more than a responsibility," claiming it is "an honour and an opportunity to continue building the future of Air Europa."

"I want to express my deepest gratitude to the airline's ownership for the trust they have once again placed in me," he added, also expressing his conviction that with the effort and talent of the staff, they will ensure Air Europa "continues to grow and establish itself as a leading international airline."

The goal, Clark added, "is to strengthen Madrid's hub as a bridge between continents and advance to offer a unique, sustainable, and quality experience."

The configuration of the new board of directors, from which the two directors appointed by the State Industrial Participation Society (SEPI) have also departed after the company repaid the €475 million loan granted during the pandemic, will be announced in the coming days.