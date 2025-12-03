Erling Haaland, the Premier League Record Breaker

Javier Varela Wednesday, 3 December 2025, 13:20 Comenta Share

Erling Haaland continues to break barriers and records in the Premier League. The Norwegian striker for Manchester City has once again shaken the foundations of English football with a milestone that seemed reserved for the mythology of the sport: 100 goals in just 111 matches (at a rate of 0.9 goals per game). With this figure, the forward not only shatters records but also surpasses an English football legend like Alan Shearer, who needed 124 games to reach the same milestone in the 1990s.

The goal that made history was scored at a quintessentially English venue, Craven Cottage. Haaland achieved his centenary goal with a trademark left-footed strike, opening the scoring against Fulham in a match that ended with a thrilling 5-4 victory for Pep Guardiola's team. Gvardiol, clearing a shot off the line in the final minutes, ensured that the Norwegian's new record was not overshadowed by a draw.

Haaland had already become the fastest player to reach 50 goals in the English competition, with only 48 matches, surpassing the previous record by 17 games. Ahead of him, although still distant, is the goal of surpassing Shearer in the overall Premier League goalscorer rankings, as the latter amassed an unprecedented 260 goals in the top flight with Blackburn and Newcastle between 1992 and 2006.

Debut in 2022

In his Premier League debut, with that brace against West Ham in August 2022, he had already signalled that something extraordinary was on the horizon. At 25, Haaland boasts a rapidly growing resume, matching his speed in front of goal. Since joining Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund, the Norwegian has won the Premier League twice, a Golden Boot, and the Champions League, among other titles. He has surpassed English football scoring icons like Salah, Henry, and Agüero.

But his impact is not confined to England. With the Norwegian national team, he has also built elite numbers, becoming the absolute leader of the project aiming to make history at the 2026 World Cup. This season, he has already scored 13 goals for his national team and has become the sixth player in history, and the first in 53 years, to reach half a century in fewer than 50 international matches. The Manchester City striker now has 51 goals in 46 matches for Norway.

A Relentless Machine

Beyond the historic record, Haaland's current season confirms that his hunger remains undiminished. He has scored 33 goals in 24 matches for club and country. With Manchester City, he has netted 20, 15 of which are in the Premier League and 5 in the Champions League, in addition to the 13 goals for Norway. In fact, he is the Premier League's top scorer with 15 goals in 14 rounds.

This year, Haaland is more than just goals for Guardiola's City. The Norwegian striker is more involved in the team's play, serving as the offensive compass for a City that, with the victory over Fulham, remains in the race for the Premier League summit, chasing a solid Arsenal and keeping Chelsea and Aston Villa at bay.